Who Left NXT TakeOver: WarGames as the North American Champion? (Spoilers)

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Dec 06, 2020

In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT North American Champion.


Dec 07
Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw, Handicap Main Event, Orton/Wyatt, More
Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature more build heading into the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight's 3-hour broadcast, WWE has announced a 2-on-3 Handicap Match for the main event. That mat[...]
Dec 07
Jim Ross Comments On The Possibility Of The Rock Wrestling At WrestleMania 37
On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially competing at WrestleMania 37 next year. There has been some rumor and speculation WWE is cons[...]
Dec 07
Pat Patterson Pulled A Funny Simpsons Joke On Vince McMahon
Matt McCarthy, a former WWE creative writer shared a funny story with PWTorch about Pat Patterson pulling a prank on Vince McMahon, which was inspired by an episode of The Simpsons. "This particula[...]
Dec 07
NXT ‘New Year’s Evil’ Special Episode Announced
During Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, it was announced that WWE NXT will present a “New Year’s Evil” episode on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. This will be a themed [...]
Dec 07
Candice LeRae Possibly Suffers A Broken Arm At WWE NXT Takeover: War Games
Following the WWE NXT Takeover: War Games event during a media call, Triple H revealed that Candice LeRae is due an X-Ray done on her arm. LeRae might have possibly had her arm broken during the women[...]
Dec 06
Who Left NXT TakeOver: WarGames as the North American Champion? (Spoilers)
In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT North American Ch[...]
Dec 06
Who Won Between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)
In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delivers the punishing offense against @DexterLumis in t[...]
Dec 06
Who Won Between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)
In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match-up. .@NXTCiampa got the FIGHT he wanted agains[...]
Dec 06
Who Won the Men's & Women's WarGames Match at WWE NXT TakeOver? (Spoilers)
In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Team Candice LeRae emerged victorious over Team Shotzi Blackheart after Raquel González delivered a Powerbomb[...]
Dec 06
Chris Jericho Teasing A Match Against Sting
Chris Jericho tonight posted the following to his social media, tagged AEW with the caption "Hmmmm..." [...]
Dec 06
AEW Posts Exclusive Footage Of Brawl That Occurred After Wednesday's Dynamite
AEW has released exclusive footage of a brawl between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston, which occurred after Wednesday's 'Winter Is Coming' Dynamite special on TNT. This explains clears up why Kingsto[...]
Dec 06
WWE Championship Match Gets Stipulation For TLC
WWE issued the following press release announcing that the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles at the upcoming TLC pay per view will be a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. [...]
Dec 06
Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali Talks Success and Failure
The Great Khali posted the following post on Instagram: If you think you’re going to reach success without tasting failure, I can assure you that you’ll never reach success. Every winne[...]
Dec 06
VIDEO - FULL MATCH: WWE’s First-Ever Women’s TLC Match
SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka take things to the extreme in WWE’s first-ever Women’s TLC Match. [...]
Dec 06
“Vince Mcmahon Is Expecting Me To Dismantle This Industry. Imma Fucking Do It” - Keith Lee
[WWE 24] Vince McMahon hyping up Keith Lee. “Vince McMahon is expecting me to dismantle this industry. Imma fucking do it.” from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Dec 06
WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite Could Be Impacted By Upcoming Sporting Events
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that there could be possible changes in terms of schedule for upcoming episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite due to sporting events.  On Smac[...]
Dec 06
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020
WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. It will be broadcasted on WWE Network. The Kickoff show will begin at 630 PM ET and the main TakeOver sh[...]
Dec 06
"I'll Say This. Pat Patterson Is Gone, But He'll Always Be Remembered" - Steve Austin
Steve Austin paid tribute to the late Pat Patterson in a video release by WWE: "His biggest contribution to the business, along with a great body of work, was all of the knowledge that he passed to[...]
Dec 06
Eric Bischoff On Why He Didn't Enjoy His 2010 TNA Run
During the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his TNA run in 2010 and was asked if he enjoyed it. “No, I didn’t. I looked like shit. I wasn’t in TV shape meaning I was carr[...]
Dec 06
Heath Miller Reveals When He's Returning To IMPACT
Heath Miller, formerly known as Heath Slater, suffered an injury at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory event. He appeared on The Ryback Show to provide and update, stating that he's going to return in[...]
Dec 06
Renee Paquette Reveals She And Jon Moxley Are Having A Girl
It’s a girl for Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley.  The former WWE host took to Instagram Saturday night to share a photo from the gender reveal.  This will be the first child for Paquet[...]
Dec 05
Mick Foley Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson
Mick Foley took to his Facebook to pay tribute to the late great WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson who passed away on Wednesday. Here is what Foley had to say: “In trying to find this photo of [...]
Dec 05
Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco Dancing To Shawn Michaels Theme Song
Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco dancing to Shawn Michaels theme song from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Dec 05
Matches For Tuesday’s AEW Dark On YouTube
AEW Dark returns with a new episode on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the card: Falco & Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express Freya States vs. S[...]
Dec 05
'I’m Not Afraid To Let People Know That I’m Better Than Roman Reigns' - Sasha Banks
During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks claimed she is better than both the current Universal Champion and WWE Champion “I’m not afr[...]
