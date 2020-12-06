WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Who Won Between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Dec 06, 2020
In the third match of tonight's WWE
NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match.
