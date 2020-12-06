WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Who Won the Men's & Women's WarGames Match at WWE NXT TakeOver? (Spoilers)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Dec 06, 2020
In the opening bout of tonight's WWE
NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Team Candice LeRae emerged victorious over Team Shotzi Blackheart after Raquel González delivered a Powerbomb to NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai through a ladder and pinned her for the victory.
Later in the night, the men’s version of the match was held featuring The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly). Undisputed Era picked up the win.
McAfee hit a moonsault off the top rope sending Strong through a table. McAfee worked over the left knee of Cole throughout the match. There was a botched table spot until Strong sent Dunne and Lorcan through it.
