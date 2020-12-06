AEW Posts Exclusive Footage Of Brawl That Occurred After Wednesday's Dynamite

AEW has released exclusive footage of a brawl between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston, which occurred after Wednesday's 'Winter Is Coming' Dynamite special on TNT.

This explains clears up why Kingston talking trash off-camera and was the last thing heard as the broadcast went off air.

In the video below, Kingston takes a cheap shot at Archer's manager, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, before the two begin trading shots that required much of locker room to break them up. Archer promises that next week he'll make Kingston pay for the way he's disrespected him.