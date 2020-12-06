WWE Championship Match Gets Stipulation For TLC

WWE issued the following press release announcing that the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles at the upcoming TLC pay per view will be a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.

A Phenomenal challenger awaits Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC, as the WWE Champion will meet AJ Styles with the title on the line in a TLC Match.

The King of Claymore Country reclaimed the WWE Title with a grueling win over Randy Orton that began his second reign. McIntyre has prided himself on being a fighting champion, and will now face Styles who’s began his most recent red brand tenure a perfect 6-0. The Phenomenal One earned his WWE Title opportunity with a “Sudden Death” Triple Threat Match win over Keith Lee and Riddle.

What will happen when these two elite Superstars meet in the ring for the first time with tables, ladders and chairs at their disposal?