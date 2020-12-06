Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali Talks Success and Failure

The Great Khali posted the following post on Instagram:

If you think you’re going to reach success without tasting failure, I can assure you that you’ll never reach success. Every winner loses, but not every loser wins. In WWE , Did i won every match? No. But did i gave up the hope? ABSOLUTELY NOT. It’s important to fail because it teaches you valuable life lessons–you don’t always get what you want. Failing helps us value our goal even more. I am speaking from my own personal experience.

Instead of perceiving failure as a negative, look at it as a chance to reset and start again refreshed. Yes, the delays are annoying, and I’m aware there are a lot of obstacles in your way. In WWE too, I was hated, slammed and cussed for no specific reason. Did i let it affect me? Not at all.

If you guys read about me, i was nothing before WWE. I had my own set of struggles. I started from ZERO.

But you, You have a house, care, family, utilities, expenses, and so many other things to think about. You were counting on that paycheck, the time off, another person’s help, or whatever else is impeding your success. It may feel like the end of the world, but it’s never over as long as you’re still breathing.

You know what was comfort for me in struggling days? To not go to bed hungry.

HOW DO YOU DEFINE YOUR COMFORT?

You may think you can’t live without cable television, food, electricity, a car, a home, or other people, but it’s entirely possible. Instead of using the thought “other people have much worse problems than me” to deter you from feeling sorry for yourself, use it as a motivational tool to take more risks.

LEARN FROM THIS PANDEMIC. THERE ARE MILLIONS WHO LOST THEIR LIVES, THEIR JOBS, THEIR LIFETIME INCOME. Other people have much worse problems than you, so if you lose what you’re risking, you won’t be alone. You may even succeed, but as long as you’re prepared for failure, or at the very least willing to fight on, you’re going to be ok. NEVER GIVE UP. I REPEAT NEVER.