Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020

WarGames Match The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)

WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. It will be broadcasted on WWE Network. The Kickoff show will begin at 630 PM ET and the main TakeOver show from 7 PM ET.

Who Left NXT TakeOver: WarGames as the North American Champion? (Spoilers)

In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT North American Ch[...] Dec 06 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT North American Ch[...]

Who Won Between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)

In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delivers the punishing offense against @DexterLumis in t[...] Dec 06 - In the third match of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. .@CGrimesWWE delivers the punishing offense against @DexterLumis in t[...]

Who Won Between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher at NXT TakeOver: WarGames? (Spoilers)

In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match-up. .@NXTCiampa got the FIGHT he wanted agains[...] Dec 06 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting, competitive match-up. .@NXTCiampa got the FIGHT he wanted agains[...]

Who Won the Women's WarGames Match at WWE NXT TakeOver? (Spoilers)

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Team Candice LeRae emerged victorious over Team Shotzi Blackheart after Raquel González delivered a Powerbomb[...] Dec 06 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, Team Candice LeRae emerged victorious over Team Shotzi Blackheart after Raquel González delivered a Powerbomb[...]

Chris Jericho Teasing A Match Against Sting

Chris Jericho tonight posted the following to his social media, tagged AEW with the caption "Hmmmm..." [...] Dec 06 - Chris Jericho tonight posted the following to his social media, tagged AEW with the caption "Hmmmm..." [...]

AEW Posts Exclusive Footage Of Brawl That Occurred After Wednesday's Dynamite

AEW has released exclusive footage of a brawl between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston, which occurred after Wednesday's 'Winter Is Coming' Dynamite special on TNT. This explains clears up why Kingsto[...] Dec 06 - AEW has released exclusive footage of a brawl between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston, which occurred after Wednesday's 'Winter Is Coming' Dynamite special on TNT. This explains clears up why Kingsto[...]

WWE Championship Match Gets Stipulation For TLC

WWE issued the following press release announcing that the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles at the upcoming TLC pay per view will be a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. [...] Dec 06 - WWE issued the following press release announcing that the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles at the upcoming TLC pay per view will be a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. [...]

Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali Talks Success and Failure

The Great Khali posted the following post on Instagram: If you think you’re going to reach success without tasting failure, I can assure you that you’ll never reach success. Every winne[...] Dec 06 - The Great Khali posted the following post on Instagram: If you think you’re going to reach success without tasting failure, I can assure you that you’ll never reach success. Every winne[...]

VIDEO - FULL MATCH: WWE’s First-Ever Women’s TLC Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka take things to the extreme in WWE’s first-ever Women’s TLC Match. [...] Dec 06 - SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka take things to the extreme in WWE’s first-ever Women’s TLC Match. [...]

“Vince Mcmahon Is Expecting Me To Dismantle This Industry. Imma Fucking Do It” - Keith Lee

[WWE 24] Vince McMahon hyping up Keith Lee. “Vince McMahon is expecting me to dismantle this industry. Imma fucking do it.” from r/SquaredCircle [...] Dec 06 - [WWE 24] Vince McMahon hyping up Keith Lee. “Vince McMahon is expecting me to dismantle this industry. Imma fucking do it.” from r/SquaredCircle [...]

WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite Could Be Impacted By Upcoming Sporting Events

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that there could be possible changes in terms of schedule for upcoming episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite due to sporting events. On Smac[...] Dec 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that there could be possible changes in terms of schedule for upcoming episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite due to sporting events. On Smac[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020

WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. It will be broadcasted on WWE Network. The Kickoff show will begin at 630 PM ET and the main TakeOver sh[...] Dec 06 - WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. It will be broadcasted on WWE Network. The Kickoff show will begin at 630 PM ET and the main TakeOver sh[...]

"I'll Say This. Pat Patterson Is Gone, But He'll Always Be Remembered" - Steve Austin

Steve Austin paid tribute to the late Pat Patterson in a video release by WWE: "His biggest contribution to the business, along with a great body of work, was all of the knowledge that he passed to[...] Dec 06 - Steve Austin paid tribute to the late Pat Patterson in a video release by WWE: "His biggest contribution to the business, along with a great body of work, was all of the knowledge that he passed to[...]

Eric Bischoff On Why He Didn't Enjoy His 2010 TNA Run

During the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his TNA run in 2010 and was asked if he enjoyed it. “No, I didn’t. I looked like shit. I wasn’t in TV shape meaning I was carr[...] Dec 06 - During the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his TNA run in 2010 and was asked if he enjoyed it. “No, I didn’t. I looked like shit. I wasn’t in TV shape meaning I was carr[...]

Heath Miller Reveals When He's Returning To IMPACT

Heath Miller, formerly known as Heath Slater, suffered an injury at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory event. He appeared on The Ryback Show to provide and update, stating that he's going to return in[...] Dec 06 - Heath Miller, formerly known as Heath Slater, suffered an injury at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory event. He appeared on The Ryback Show to provide and update, stating that he's going to return in[...]

Renee Paquette Reveals She And Jon Moxley Are Having A Girl

It’s a girl for Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley. The former WWE host took to Instagram Saturday night to share a photo from the gender reveal. This will be the first child for Paquet[...] Dec 06 - It’s a girl for Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley. The former WWE host took to Instagram Saturday night to share a photo from the gender reveal. This will be the first child for Paquet[...]

Mick Foley Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson

Mick Foley took to his Facebook to pay tribute to the late great WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson who passed away on Wednesday. Here is what Foley had to say: “In trying to find this photo of [...] Dec 05 - Mick Foley took to his Facebook to pay tribute to the late great WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson who passed away on Wednesday. Here is what Foley had to say: “In trying to find this photo of [...]

Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco Dancing To Shawn Michaels Theme Song

Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco dancing to Shawn Michaels theme song from r/SquaredCircle [...] Dec 05 - Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco dancing to Shawn Michaels theme song from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Matches For Tuesday’s AEW Dark On YouTube

AEW Dark returns with a new episode on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the card: Falco & Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express Freya States vs. S[...] Dec 05 - AEW Dark returns with a new episode on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the card: Falco & Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express Freya States vs. S[...]

'I’m Not Afraid To Let People Know That I’m Better Than Roman Reigns' - Sasha Banks

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks claimed she is better than both the current Universal Champion and WWE Champion “I’m not afr[...] Dec 05 - During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks claimed she is better than both the current Universal Champion and WWE Champion “I’m not afr[...]

Why Vince McMahon Will Never Step Down As Chairman Of WWE

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco explained why Vince McMahon will never likely step down as Chairman of WWE:“Vince is one of the most health[...] Dec 05 - During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco explained why Vince McMahon will never likely step down as Chairman of WWE:“Vince is one of the most health[...]

MJF Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Will Last

For many MJF is one of the best things about All Elite Wrestling and it looks like he'll be with the brand for a long time to come. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, MJF revealed that he has si[...] Dec 05 - For many MJF is one of the best things about All Elite Wrestling and it looks like he'll be with the brand for a long time to come. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, MJF revealed that he has si[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Says "Stop The BS. I’m Not Dying"

We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was dealing with health issues. Many people took to social media concerned for the former WWE tag team veteran. He has since returned to his podc[...] Dec 05 - We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was dealing with health issues. Many people took to social media concerned for the former WWE tag team veteran. He has since returned to his podc[...]

Comparing Sting's WWE & AEW Debut - Which Did You Prefer?

WWE: Sting arrives in WWE for the very first time to assist Dolph Ziggler and Team Cena in the fight against The Authority at Survivor Series 2014. AEW: Sting makes his debut with AEW on Dynamite. [...] Dec 05 - WWE: Sting arrives in WWE for the very first time to assist Dolph Ziggler and Team Cena in the fight against The Authority at Survivor Series 2014. AEW: Sting makes his debut with AEW on Dynamite. [...]