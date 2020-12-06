Eric Bischoff On Why He Didn't Enjoy His 2010 TNA Run

During the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his TNA run in 2010 and was asked if he enjoyed it.

“No, I didn’t. I looked like shit. I wasn’t in TV shape meaning I was carrying 15 or 20 extra pounds at that point. I didn’t put forth the effort. My performances were generally decent or pretty good, but my physical appearance, I look back and I’m embarrassed. I wished somebody would have pulled me aside and said get a haircut and lose 20 pounds, dress a little better and show up next week. Part of that was I really wasn’t into it. It wasn’t my goal to be on TV in TNA. I wasn’t excited about being on camera on TNA because to be honest with you, look what I did in WCW when we were hot. Look what I got to do in WWE while I was there. TNA was a notch or four down. I have already been to that mountain. I didn’t say that to myself when I got there. I didn’t say that to myself every time it was time to go out and do a scene, but deep down inside, that’s how I felt about it. I would have been very happy to not be on TV in TNA. That wasn’t my goal or my idea. But, in an environment where everybody wants to get the biggest bang for their dollar, it was like we have to get as much use out of me as they can. Part of it was me. I’m not going to put it all on somebody else. That would not be fair or honest. I would allow myself to get sucked in because it made sense on paper, but I wasn’t passionate about it.”