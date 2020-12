Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

This will be the first child for Paquette and Moxley, who announced his wife’s pregnancy during the November 18th episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE host took to Instagram Saturday night to share a photo from the gender reveal.

Heath Miller Reveals When He's Returning To IMPACT

Heath Miller, formerly known as Heath Slater, suffered an injury at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory event. He appeared on The Ryback Show to provid[...] Dec 06 - Heath Miller, formerly known as Heath Slater, suffered an injury at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory event. He appeared on The Ryback Show to provid[...]

Renee Paquette Reveals She And Jon Moxley Are Having A Girl

It’s a girl for Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley. The former WWE host took to Instagram Saturday night to share a photo from the gender reve[...] Dec 06 - It’s a girl for Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley. The former WWE host took to Instagram Saturday night to share a photo from the gender reve[...]

Mick Foley Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson

Mick Foley took to his Facebook to pay tribute to the late great WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson who passed away on Wednesday. Here is what Foley had [...] Dec 05 - Mick Foley took to his Facebook to pay tribute to the late great WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson who passed away on Wednesday. Here is what Foley had [...]

Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco Dancing To Shawn Michaels Theme Song

Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco dancing to Shawn Michaels theme song from r/SquaredCircle [...] Dec 05 - Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco dancing to Shawn Michaels theme song from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Matches For Tuesday’s AEW Dark On YouTube

AEW Dark returns with a new episode on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the card: Falco & Mi[...] Dec 05 - AEW Dark returns with a new episode on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the card: Falco & Mi[...]

'I’m Not Afraid To Let People Know That I’m Better Than Roman Reigns' - Sasha Banks

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks claimed she is better than both the current Universal Cha[...] Dec 05 - During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks claimed she is better than both the current Universal Cha[...]

Why Vince McMahon Will Never Step Down As Chairman Of WWE

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco explained why Vince McMahon will never likely step down as Chai[...] Dec 05 - During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco explained why Vince McMahon will never likely step down as Chai[...]

MJF Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Will Last

For many MJF is one of the best things about All Elite Wrestling and it looks like he'll be with the brand for a long time to come. In a recent interv[...] Dec 05 - For many MJF is one of the best things about All Elite Wrestling and it looks like he'll be with the brand for a long time to come. In a recent interv[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Says "Stop The BS. I’m Not Dying"

We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was dealing with health issues. Many people took to social media concerned for the former WWE t[...] Dec 05 - We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was dealing with health issues. Many people took to social media concerned for the former WWE t[...]

Comparing Sting's WWE & AEW Debut - Which Did You Prefer?

WWE: Sting arrives in WWE for the very first time to assist Dolph Ziggler and Team Cena in the fight against The Authority at Survivor Series 2014. [...] Dec 05 - WWE: Sting arrives in WWE for the very first time to assist Dolph Ziggler and Team Cena in the fight against The Authority at Survivor Series 2014. [...]

Dakota Runnels (Daughter of Dustin) Took This Amazing Photo Of Sting's AEW Debut

Dakota Runnels (daughter of Dustin) took this picture of Sting's debut. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Dec 05 - Dakota Runnels (daughter of Dustin) took this picture of Sting's debut. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Four Matches Announced For WWE TLC Pay-Per-View

WWE has an updated card for TLC following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The event takes place on November 22, 2020, and airs on WWE N[...] Dec 04 - WWE has an updated card for TLC following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The event takes place on November 22, 2020, and airs on WWE N[...]

AEW Champion Kenny Omega Confirmed For Impact Wrestling

AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially confirmed for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling. Along with Omega be Impact executive Don Callis, who helped Ome[...] Dec 04 - AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially confirmed for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling. Along with Omega be Impact executive Don Callis, who helped Ome[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (12/04/2020)

*Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and[...] Dec 04 - *Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and[...]

WWE Announces Details For Sunday’s Tribute to the Troops

WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs on FOX this weekend. Here is the official press release containing all the details for the show: WWE TRIBUTE[...] Dec 04 - WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs on FOX this weekend. Here is the official press release containing all the details for the show: WWE TRIBUTE[...]

Big E Brings Back The Chalk In New Ring Entrance

On tonight's WWE Smackdown, Big E joined forces with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio for a special Pat Patterson memorial match. Big E had a new entran[...] Dec 04 - On tonight's WWE Smackdown, Big E joined forces with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio for a special Pat Patterson memorial match. Big E had a new entran[...]

More Details On The Passing Of WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson

As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling [...] Dec 04 - As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling [...]

Cody Hall, Son of Scott Hall, Has Signed With MLW

It is being reported that Scott Hall's son Cody Hall has signed a contract with MLW as of October, and is planned to be joining their top heel faction[...] Dec 04 - It is being reported that Scott Hall's son Cody Hall has signed a contract with MLW as of October, and is planned to be joining their top heel faction[...]

Sami Callihan Tried To Get Jon Moxley To Join IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to s[...] Dec 04 - It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to s[...]

WWE HQ Employees Give Out Free Meals To Senior Citizens

According to the official WWE Community Twitter account, WWE Headquarters employees have been giving out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center in S[...] Dec 04 - According to the official WWE Community Twitter account, WWE Headquarters employees have been giving out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center in S[...]

Vince McMahon Had No Interest In Sting’s Idea Of Cinematic Match With The Undertaker

Sting made a surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday confirming his time with WWE is over. Many fans were left disappointed by Sting's la[...] Dec 04 - Sting made a surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday confirming his time with WWE is over. Many fans were left disappointed by Sting's la[...]

WarGames Arrives On WWE SuperCard Season 7

WWE issued the following: WarGames, an exciting new solo event, has arrived in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Dadd[...] Dec 04 - WWE issued the following: WarGames, an exciting new solo event, has arrived in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Dadd[...]

WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Sells More WWE stock

During a SEC filing earlier today, it was revealed that WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock, totaling $1.3 million. T[...] Dec 04 - During a SEC filing earlier today, it was revealed that WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock, totaling $1.3 million. T[...]