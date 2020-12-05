Matches For Tuesday’s AEW Dark On YouTube

This Tuesday, we have a huge card including new debuts, a big 6-man tag, and much more! Watch #AEWDark this Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/ZhXA4zUaIj

AEW Dark returns with a new episode on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the card:

Heath Miller Reveals When He's Returning To IMPACT

Heath Miller, formerly known as Heath Slater, suffered an injury at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory event. He appeared on The Ryback Show to provide and update, stating that he's going to return in[...] Dec 06 - Heath Miller, formerly known as Heath Slater, suffered an injury at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory event. He appeared on The Ryback Show to provide and update, stating that he's going to return in[...]

Renee Paquette Reveals She And Jon Moxley Are Having A Girl

It’s a girl for Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley. The former WWE host took to Instagram Saturday night to share a photo from the gender reveal. This will be the first child for Paquet[...] Dec 06 - It’s a girl for Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley. The former WWE host took to Instagram Saturday night to share a photo from the gender reveal. This will be the first child for Paquet[...]

Mick Foley Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson

Mick Foley took to his Facebook to pay tribute to the late great WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson who passed away on Wednesday. Here is what Foley had to say: “In trying to find this photo of [...] Dec 05 - Mick Foley took to his Facebook to pay tribute to the late great WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson who passed away on Wednesday. Here is what Foley had to say: “In trying to find this photo of [...]

Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco Dancing To Shawn Michaels Theme Song

Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco dancing to Shawn Michaels theme song from r/SquaredCircle [...] Dec 05 - Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco dancing to Shawn Michaels theme song from r/SquaredCircle [...]

'I’m Not Afraid To Let People Know That I’m Better Than Roman Reigns' - Sasha Banks

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks claimed she is better than both the current Universal Champion and WWE Champion “I’m not afr[...] Dec 05 - During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks claimed she is better than both the current Universal Champion and WWE Champion “I’m not afr[...]

Why Vince McMahon Will Never Step Down As Chairman Of WWE

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco explained why Vince McMahon will never likely step down as Chairman of WWE:“Vince is one of the most health[...] Dec 05 - During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco explained why Vince McMahon will never likely step down as Chairman of WWE:“Vince is one of the most health[...]

MJF Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Will Last

For many MJF is one of the best things about All Elite Wrestling and it looks like he'll be with the brand for a long time to come. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, MJF revealed that he has si[...] Dec 05 - For many MJF is one of the best things about All Elite Wrestling and it looks like he'll be with the brand for a long time to come. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, MJF revealed that he has si[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Says "Stop The BS. I’m Not Dying"

We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was dealing with health issues. Many people took to social media concerned for the former WWE tag team veteran. He has since returned to his podc[...] Dec 05 - We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was dealing with health issues. Many people took to social media concerned for the former WWE tag team veteran. He has since returned to his podc[...]

Comparing Sting's WWE & AEW Debut - Which Did You Prefer?

WWE: Sting arrives in WWE for the very first time to assist Dolph Ziggler and Team Cena in the fight against The Authority at Survivor Series 2014. AEW: Sting makes his debut with AEW on Dynamite. [...] Dec 05 - WWE: Sting arrives in WWE for the very first time to assist Dolph Ziggler and Team Cena in the fight against The Authority at Survivor Series 2014. AEW: Sting makes his debut with AEW on Dynamite. [...]

Dakota Runnels (Daughter of Dustin) Took This Amazing Photo Of Sting's AEW Debut

Dakota Runnels (daughter of Dustin) took this picture of Sting's debut. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Dec 05 - Dakota Runnels (daughter of Dustin) took this picture of Sting's debut. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Four Matches Announced For WWE TLC Pay-Per-View

WWE has an updated card for TLC following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The event takes place on November 22, 2020, and airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in [...] Dec 04 - WWE has an updated card for TLC following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The event takes place on November 22, 2020, and airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in [...]

AEW Champion Kenny Omega Confirmed For Impact Wrestling

AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially confirmed for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling. Along with Omega be Impact executive Don Callis, who helped Omega defeat Jon Moxley to become new AEW champion on[...] Dec 04 - AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially confirmed for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling. Along with Omega be Impact executive Don Callis, who helped Omega defeat Jon Moxley to become new AEW champion on[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (12/04/2020)

*Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall *Singles Match* K[...] Dec 04 - *Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall *Singles Match* K[...]

WWE Announces Details For Sunday’s Tribute to the Troops

WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs on FOX this weekend. Here is the official press release containing all the details for the show: WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS TO AIR THIS SUNDAY ON FOXAthletes, [...] Dec 04 - WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs on FOX this weekend. Here is the official press release containing all the details for the show: WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS TO AIR THIS SUNDAY ON FOXAthletes, [...]

Big E Brings Back The Chalk In New Ring Entrance

On tonight's WWE Smackdown, Big E joined forces with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio for a special Pat Patterson memorial match. Big E had a new entrance song and logo for his entrance...the chalk is b[...] Dec 04 - On tonight's WWE Smackdown, Big E joined forces with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio for a special Pat Patterson memorial match. Big E had a new entrance song and logo for his entrance...the chalk is b[...]

More Details On The Passing Of WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson

As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Patterson had been living wi[...] Dec 04 - As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Patterson had been living wi[...]

Cody Hall, Son of Scott Hall, Has Signed With MLW

It is being reported that Scott Hall's son Cody Hall has signed a contract with MLW as of October, and is planned to be joining their top heel faction Contra Unit, which is currently being led by MLW [...] Dec 04 - It is being reported that Scott Hall's son Cody Hall has signed a contract with MLW as of October, and is planned to be joining their top heel faction Contra Unit, which is currently being led by MLW [...]

Sami Callihan Tried To Get Jon Moxley To Join IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to sign with Impact following his departure from WWE. [...] Dec 04 - It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to sign with Impact following his departure from WWE. [...]

WWE HQ Employees Give Out Free Meals To Senior Citizens

According to the official WWE Community Twitter account, WWE Headquarters employees have been giving out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center in Stamford, CT as part of WWE's "Season of Giving." [...] Dec 04 - According to the official WWE Community Twitter account, WWE Headquarters employees have been giving out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center in Stamford, CT as part of WWE's "Season of Giving." [...]

Vince McMahon Had No Interest In Sting’s Idea Of Cinematic Match With The Undertaker

Sting made a surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday confirming his time with WWE is over. Many fans were left disappointed by Sting's last run in WWE and had hoped he might get to work w[...] Dec 04 - Sting made a surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday confirming his time with WWE is over. Many fans were left disappointed by Sting's last run in WWE and had hoped he might get to work w[...]

WarGames Arrives On WWE SuperCard Season 7

WWE issued the following: WarGames, an exciting new solo event, has arrived in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. WarGames will be available as a free down[...] Dec 04 - WWE issued the following: WarGames, an exciting new solo event, has arrived in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. WarGames will be available as a free down[...]

WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Sells More WWE stock

During a SEC filing earlier today, it was revealed that WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock, totaling $1.3 million. The stock was sold for an average price of $44.79, [...] Dec 04 - During a SEC filing earlier today, it was revealed that WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock, totaling $1.3 million. The stock was sold for an average price of $44.79, [...]