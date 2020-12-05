MJF Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Will Last
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 05, 2020
For many MJF is one of the best things about All Elite Wrestling and it looks like he'll be with the brand for a long time to come. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, MJF revealed that he has signed a five-year deal with the company.
“And if you don’t make it in AEW, the only person you have to blame is the person you see in the mirror. You’re not being held back in AEW, nobody’s handing me a script in AEW because they know if they did, I’d chew it up and spit in their face. That’s what All Elite Wrestling is. We’re all going out there and we’re doing our thing, we’re doing our version of what we feel the sport of professional wrestling is supposed to be and what I feel the sport of professional wrestling is supposed to be is just me, my face, 24/7 and if we can be honest here, it’s working out for All Elite Wrestling which is why they signed me to a five-year deal.”
Thanks to
Post Wrestling for the transcription.
