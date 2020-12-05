WWE Hall Of Famer Says "Stop The BS. I’m Not Dying"

We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was dealing with health issues. Many people took to social media concerned for the former WWE tag team veteran. He has since returned to his podcast to tell fans he is fine and what he said about his health was exaggerated.

"I came on the show last week, and I pretty much said I had some health issues, but here’s the deal. Health issues can be anything. It can be from a common cold to what have you. Of course, certain people – what we like to call the dirt sheets ran crazy with it – oh D-Von is not feeling well or what have you.

Listen, stop the BS. I’m not dying. Don’t put both of my feet in the grave. I said I was dealing with health issues; that can be anything. I’m getting phone calls from people going, ‘hey, are you okay, what’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘don’t listen to those idiots.'"