Four Matches Announced For WWE TLC Pay-Per-View

Sasha Banks challenged Carmella to face her for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. This is to be confirmed.

- WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles - WWE Universal Championship TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens - WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Lana - “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE has an updated card for TLC following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The event takes place on November 22, 2020, and airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida.

MJF Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Will Last

For many MJF is one of the best things about All Elite Wrestling and it looks like he'll be with the brand for a long time to come. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, MJF revealed that he has si[...] Dec 05 - For many MJF is one of the best things about All Elite Wrestling and it looks like he'll be with the brand for a long time to come. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, MJF revealed that he has si[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Says "Stop The BS. I’m Not Dying"

We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was dealing with health issues. Many people took to social media concerned for the former WWE tag team veteran. He has since returned to his podc[...] Dec 05 - We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was dealing with health issues. Many people took to social media concerned for the former WWE tag team veteran. He has since returned to his podc[...]

Comparing Sting's WWE & AEW Debut - Which Did You Prefer?

Right - WWE: Sting arrives in WWE for the very first time to assist Dolph Ziggler and Team Cena in the fight against The Authority at Survivor Series 2014. Left - AEW: Sting makes his debut with AE[...] Dec 05 - Right - WWE: Sting arrives in WWE for the very first time to assist Dolph Ziggler and Team Cena in the fight against The Authority at Survivor Series 2014. Left - AEW: Sting makes his debut with AE[...]

Dakota Runnels (Daughter of Dustin) Took This Amazing Photo Of Sting's AEW Debut

Dakota Runnels (daughter of Dustin) took this picture of Sting's debut. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Dec 05 - Dakota Runnels (daughter of Dustin) took this picture of Sting's debut. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Four Matches Announced For WWE TLC Pay-Per-View

AEW Champion Kenny Omega Confirmed For Impact Wrestling

AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially confirmed for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling. Along with Omega be Impact executive Don Callis, who helped Omega defeat Jon Moxley to become new AEW champion on[...] Dec 04 - AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially confirmed for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling. Along with Omega be Impact executive Don Callis, who helped Omega defeat Jon Moxley to become new AEW champion on[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (12/04/2020)

*Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall *Singles Match* K[...] Dec 04 - *Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall *Singles Match* K[...]

WWE Announces Details For Sunday’s Tribute to the Troops

WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs on FOX this weekend. Here is the official press release containing all the details for the show: WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS TO AIR THIS SUNDAY ON FOXAthletes, [...] Dec 04 - WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs on FOX this weekend. Here is the official press release containing all the details for the show: WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS TO AIR THIS SUNDAY ON FOXAthletes, [...]

Big E Brings Back The Chalk In New Ring Entrance

On tonight's WWE Smackdown, Big E joined forces with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio for a special Pat Patterson memorial match. Big E had a new entrance song and logo for his entrance...the chalk is b[...] Dec 04 - On tonight's WWE Smackdown, Big E joined forces with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio for a special Pat Patterson memorial match. Big E had a new entrance song and logo for his entrance...the chalk is b[...]

More Details On The Passing Of WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson

As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Patterson had been living wi[...] Dec 04 - As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Patterson had been living wi[...]

Cody Hall, Son of Scott Hall, Has Signed With MLW

It is being reported that Scott Hall's son Cody Hall has signed a contract with MLW as of October, and is planned to be joining their top heel faction Contra Unit, which is currently being led by MLW [...] Dec 04 - It is being reported that Scott Hall's son Cody Hall has signed a contract with MLW as of October, and is planned to be joining their top heel faction Contra Unit, which is currently being led by MLW [...]

Sami Callihan Tried To Get Jon Moxley To Join IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to sign with Impact following his departure from WWE. [...] Dec 04 - It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to sign with Impact following his departure from WWE. [...]

WWE HQ Employees Give Out Free Meals To Senior Citizens

According to the official WWE Community Twitter account, WWE Headquarters employees have been giving out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center in Stamford, CT as part of WWE's "Season of Giving." [...] Dec 04 - According to the official WWE Community Twitter account, WWE Headquarters employees have been giving out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center in Stamford, CT as part of WWE's "Season of Giving." [...]

Vince McMahon Had No Interest In Sting’s Idea Of Cinematic Match With The Undertaker

Sting made a surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday confirming his time with WWE is over. Many fans were left disappointed by Sting's last run in WWE and had hoped he might get to work w[...] Dec 04 - Sting made a surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday confirming his time with WWE is over. Many fans were left disappointed by Sting's last run in WWE and had hoped he might get to work w[...]

WarGames Arrives On WWE SuperCard Season 7

WWE issued the following: WarGames, an exciting new solo event, has arrived in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. WarGames will be available as a free down[...] Dec 04 - WWE issued the following: WarGames, an exciting new solo event, has arrived in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. WarGames will be available as a free down[...]

WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Sells More WWE stock

During a SEC filing earlier today, it was revealed that WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock, totaling $1.3 million. The stock was sold for an average price of $44.79, [...] Dec 04 - During a SEC filing earlier today, it was revealed that WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock, totaling $1.3 million. The stock was sold for an average price of $44.79, [...]

Another Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing a new title matchup for the December 18, 2020 Final Battle pay per view Shane Taylor Promotions is coming for gold at the Final Battle pay-[...] Dec 04 - Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing a new title matchup for the December 18, 2020 Final Battle pay per view Shane Taylor Promotions is coming for gold at the Final Battle pay-[...]

MJF Praised In New York Times' Best Performance List Of 2020

The New York Times has named MJF's performance in the AEW Le Dinner Debonair segment segment as one of the best of 2020. He joins a prestigious list with some of the top names in the film and music in[...] Dec 04 - The New York Times has named MJF's performance in the AEW Le Dinner Debonair segment segment as one of the best of 2020. He joins a prestigious list with some of the top names in the film and music in[...]

AEW Reportedly Not Pursuing Tessa Blanchard

A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals AEW has no interest in signing Tessa Blanchard at the time. She has been on a break from pro-wrestling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was str[...] Dec 04 - A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals AEW has no interest in signing Tessa Blanchard at the time. She has been on a break from pro-wrestling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was str[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Tried To Convince AEW Star To Sign With WWE

Wardlow of The Inner Circle appeared on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast and revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle tried to convince him to sign with WWE. Here is what he had to say: &ldquo[...] Dec 04 - Wardlow of The Inner Circle appeared on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast and revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle tried to convince him to sign with WWE. Here is what he had to say: &ldquo[...]

WWE Possibly Open To Working With Other Wrestling Promotions?

During a media call to promote the NXT Takeover: WarGames PPV event Triple H was asked about If WWE would be open to working with other promotions following the news AEW and Impact Wrestling are[...] Dec 03 - During a media call to promote the NXT Takeover: WarGames PPV event Triple H was asked about If WWE would be open to working with other promotions following the news AEW and Impact Wrestling are[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Surges Past WWE NXT, Tony Khan Comments

The viewership for last night's Wednesday battle between AEW and WWE is in. AEW Dynamite on TNT, which featured the debut of Sting and Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title surged to 913,000 viewer[...] Dec 03 - The viewership for last night's Wednesday battle between AEW and WWE is in. AEW Dynamite on TNT, which featured the debut of Sting and Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title surged to 913,000 viewer[...]

WWE Undefeated Is Now Available On Mobile Devices

The latest WWE mobile game is now available on iOS and Android devices. The mobile game features real-time head-to-head gameplay. Check out the presser below: WWE UNDEFEATED NOW AVAILABLE FOR IOS [...] Dec 03 - The latest WWE mobile game is now available on iOS and Android devices. The mobile game features real-time head-to-head gameplay. Check out the presser below: WWE UNDEFEATED NOW AVAILABLE FOR IOS [...]