SmackDown Quick Results (12/04/2020)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Dec 04, 2020
Singles Match*
Natalya defeats Bayley via submission
Six-Man Tag Team*
Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall
Singles Match*
King Corbin defeats Murphy via pinfall
Tag Team*
Otis and Kevin Owens defeat Roman Reigns and Jey Uso via DQ
