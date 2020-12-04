WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Four Matches Announced For WWE TLC Pay-Per-View

WWE has an updated card for TLC following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The event takes place on November 22, 2020, and airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in [...] Dec 04 - WWE has an updated card for TLC following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The event takes place on November 22, 2020, and airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in [...]

AEW Champion Kenny Omega Confirmed For Impact Wrestling

AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially confirmed for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling. Along with Omega be Impact executive Don Callis, who helped Omega defeat Jon Moxley to become new AEW champion on[...] Dec 04 - AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially confirmed for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling. Along with Omega be Impact executive Don Callis, who helped Omega defeat Jon Moxley to become new AEW champion on[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (12/04/2020)

*Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall *Singles Match* K[...] Dec 04 - *Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall *Singles Match* K[...]

WWE Announces Details For Sunday’s Tribute to the Troops

WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs on FOX this weekend. Here is the official press release containing all the details for the show: WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS TO AIR THIS SUNDAY ON FOXAthletes, [...] Dec 04 - WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs on FOX this weekend. Here is the official press release containing all the details for the show: WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS TO AIR THIS SUNDAY ON FOXAthletes, [...]

Big E Brings Back The Chalk In New Ring Entrance

On tonight's WWE Smackdown, Big E joined forces with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio for a special Pat Patterson memorial match. Big E had a new entrance song and logo for his entrance...the chalk is b[...] Dec 04 - On tonight's WWE Smackdown, Big E joined forces with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio for a special Pat Patterson memorial match. Big E had a new entrance song and logo for his entrance...the chalk is b[...]

More Details On The Passing Of WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson

As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Patterson had been living wi[...] Dec 04 - As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Patterson had been living wi[...]

Cody Hall, Son of Scott Hall, Has Signed With MLW

It is being reported that Scott Hall's son Cody Hall has signed a contract with MLW as of October, and is planned to be joining their top heel faction Contra Unit, which is currently being led by MLW [...] Dec 04 - It is being reported that Scott Hall's son Cody Hall has signed a contract with MLW as of October, and is planned to be joining their top heel faction Contra Unit, which is currently being led by MLW [...]

Sami Callihan Tried To Get Jon Moxley To Join IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to sign with Impact following his departure from WWE. [...] Dec 04 - It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to sign with Impact following his departure from WWE. [...]

WWE HQ Employees Give Out Free Meals To Senior Citizens

According to the official WWE Community Twitter account, WWE Headquarters employees have been giving out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center in Stamford, CT as part of WWE's "Season of Giving." [...] Dec 04 - According to the official WWE Community Twitter account, WWE Headquarters employees have been giving out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center in Stamford, CT as part of WWE's "Season of Giving." [...]

Vince McMahon Had No Interest In Sting’s Idea Of Cinematic Match With The Undertaker

Sting made a surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday confirming his time with WWE is over. Many fans were left disappointed by Sting's last run in WWE and had hoped he might get to work w[...] Dec 04 - Sting made a surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday confirming his time with WWE is over. Many fans were left disappointed by Sting's last run in WWE and had hoped he might get to work w[...]

WarGames Arrives On WWE SuperCard Season 7

WWE issued the following: WarGames, an exciting new solo event, has arrived in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. WarGames will be available as a free down[...] Dec 04 - WWE issued the following: WarGames, an exciting new solo event, has arrived in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. WarGames will be available as a free down[...]

WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Sells More WWE stock

During a SEC filing earlier today, it was revealed that WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock, totaling $1.3 million. The stock was sold for an average price of $44.79, [...] Dec 04 - During a SEC filing earlier today, it was revealed that WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock, totaling $1.3 million. The stock was sold for an average price of $44.79, [...]

Another Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing a new title matchup for the December 18, 2020 Final Battle pay per view Shane Taylor Promotions is coming for gold at the Final Battle pay-[...] Dec 04 - Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing a new title matchup for the December 18, 2020 Final Battle pay per view Shane Taylor Promotions is coming for gold at the Final Battle pay-[...]

MJF Praised In New York Times' Best Performance List Of 2020

The New York Times has named MJF's performance in the AEW Le Dinner Debonair segment segment as one of the best of 2020. He joins a prestigious list with some of the top names in the film and music in[...] Dec 04 - The New York Times has named MJF's performance in the AEW Le Dinner Debonair segment segment as one of the best of 2020. He joins a prestigious list with some of the top names in the film and music in[...]

AEW Reportedly Not Pursuing Tessa Blanchard

A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals AEW has no interest in signing Tessa Blanchard at the time. She has been on a break from pro-wrestling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was str[...] Dec 04 - A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals AEW has no interest in signing Tessa Blanchard at the time. She has been on a break from pro-wrestling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was str[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Tried To Convince AEW Star To Sign With WWE

Wardlow of The Inner Circle appeared on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast and revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle tried to convince him to sign with WWE. Here is what he had to say: &ldquo[...] Dec 04 - Wardlow of The Inner Circle appeared on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast and revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle tried to convince him to sign with WWE. Here is what he had to say: &ldquo[...]

WWE Possibly Open To Working With Other Wrestling Promotions?

During a media call to promote the NXT Takeover: WarGames PPV event Triple H was asked about If WWE would be open to working with other promotions following the news AEW and Impact Wrestling are[...] Dec 03 - During a media call to promote the NXT Takeover: WarGames PPV event Triple H was asked about If WWE would be open to working with other promotions following the news AEW and Impact Wrestling are[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Surges Past WWE NXT, Tony Khan Comments

The viewership for last night's Wednesday battle between AEW and WWE is in. AEW Dynamite on TNT, which featured the debut of Sting and Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title surged to 913,000 viewer[...] Dec 03 - The viewership for last night's Wednesday battle between AEW and WWE is in. AEW Dynamite on TNT, which featured the debut of Sting and Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title surged to 913,000 viewer[...]

WWE Undefeated Is Now Available On Mobile Devices

The latest WWE mobile game is now available on iOS and Android devices. The mobile game features real-time head-to-head gameplay. Check out the presser below: WWE UNDEFEATED NOW AVAILABLE FOR IOS [...] Dec 03 - The latest WWE mobile game is now available on iOS and Android devices. The mobile game features real-time head-to-head gameplay. Check out the presser below: WWE UNDEFEATED NOW AVAILABLE FOR IOS [...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Is Officially Finished With MLW

MLW issued the following: Media Call with Court Bauer Transcript from last night’s Media Call Following last night’s FUSION, Court Bauer participated in a media call to discuss the show[...] Dec 03 - MLW issued the following: Media Call with Court Bauer Transcript from last night’s Media Call Following last night’s FUSION, Court Bauer participated in a media call to discuss the show[...]

Update On How AEW Intends To Use Sting Going Forward

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer discussed Sting making his debut with AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite and what the future holds for him now he's signed a multi-year contract with the company[...] Dec 03 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer discussed Sting making his debut with AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite and what the future holds for him now he's signed a multi-year contract with the company[...]

"I Don’t Know Where The Loyalty Went" - Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda On His Release

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda who was released from the company after 35 years had the following to say about his departure during his podcast on AdFreeShows.com. “I can’t say Vince di[...] Dec 02 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda who was released from the company after 35 years had the following to say about his departure during his podcast on AdFreeShows.com. “I can’t say Vince di[...]

Matches Taped Before AEW Dynamite For Next Week’s Dark On YouTube

Prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for next week’s episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss- Danny Limelight vs. Brian Cage- Alex Gra[...] Dec 02 - Prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for next week’s episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss- Danny Limelight vs. Brian Cage- Alex Gra[...]