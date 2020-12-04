More Details On The Passing Of WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson

As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Patterson had been living with dementia which required assisted living care.

Pat was a father figure to former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier who became a close friend to him after they met when Grenier’s father died. Grenier often visited Patterson, he even had power of attorney. When he visited Patterson last month, he saw that Patterson had lost 60 pounds. After admitting Pat to the hospital, they found a tumor on his lung. He was scheduled for a biopsy today to see if the tumor was cancerous before his death on Wednesday.

Grenier got to say his final goodbyes at the hospital and Patterson died around 1:15 AM on Wednesday morning due to liver failure.