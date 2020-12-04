Sami Callihan Tried To Get Jon Moxley To Join IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to sign with Impact following his departure from WWE.

Moxley and Callihan were previously a tag-team called The Switchblade Conspiracy, and Callihan likely wanted to reunite this team in Impact.

It was also mentioned in this report that Callihan and Moxley both had been talking about an AEW/IMPACT crossover in the past, and now it's finally coming to fruition with the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega appearing on Impact Wrestling's television show this Tuesday night.

It's also worth noting that this report states that the AEW/IMPACT crossover isn't currently planned to be very in depth, with this Kenny Omega appearance likely just being a one-off as a favor to Don Callis.