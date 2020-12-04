Another Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing a new title matchup for the December 18, 2020 Final Battle pay per view

Shane Taylor Promotions is coming for gold at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18.

Shane Taylor, the president and CEO of STP, and the Soldiers of Savagery (Moses and Kaun) will challenge MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus) for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

The bout pits the smash-mouth style of STP against the spectacular, high-flying skills of MexiSquad.

SOS has shown recently exactly why they were the first two athletes STP signed. Taylor and SOS defeated EC3 and the Briscoes in a six-man tag match several weeks ago, and a couple weeks later, SOS went toe-to-toe with Jay and Mark Briscoe before coming up just short against the 11-time former ROH World Tag Team Champions.

This will be the first title defense for MexiSquad since the luchadores won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title in January. Flamita suffered a torn meniscus during a match in February, but he returned to action in Mexico over the summer.

The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title has only changed hands once at Final Battle. Can Taylor and SOS become the second trio to win the championship at ROH’s biggest show of the year? Or will the belts remain in MexiSquad’s possession?

Join us on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS FINAL BATTLE

FRIDAY, DEC. 18, 9 P.M. ET

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. BRODY KING

GRUDGE MATCH

JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

FOUR-WAY MATCH FOR ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE SHOT

TONY DEPPEN vs. DAK DRAPER vs. LSG vs. JOSH WOODS