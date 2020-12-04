MJF Praised In New York Times' Best Performance List Of 2020

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Some weeks the athleticism at this professional wrestling start-up is more exciting than anything happening in Vince McMahon’s empire. And no one in the WWE has this kid’s combination of diction (Juilliard by way of Long Island), intensity or cheesiness, either. Even when Friedman’s lost his cool (his nom de ring is MJF), he still has astounding control. The character is part heel, part tool (hair gel, loafers, Burberry bling — tacky, tacky, tacky) and part goodfella wannabe; his mouth does more running than he does. For reasons only the producers of this show can explain, a long segment in October between MJF and the veteran Chris Jericho culminated in a version of “Me and My Shadow” complete with dancing women and live singing. It was less than spectacular, though not for anything Friedman did. He wasn’t embarrassed at all. He was smooth in a way that should worry Ric Flair. This kid makes you wanna say, “Woo!”

The New York Times has named MJF's performance in the AEW Le Dinner Debonair segment segment as one of the best of 2020. He joins a prestigious list with some of the top names in the film and music industry, with the writer calling MJF a more exciting performer than anything in WWE.

» More News From This Feed

Four Matches Announced For WWE TLC Pay-Per-View

WWE has an updated card for TLC following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The event takes place on November 22, 2020, and airs on WWE N[...] Dec 04 - WWE has an updated card for TLC following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The event takes place on November 22, 2020, and airs on WWE N[...]

AEW Champion Kenny Omega Confirmed For Impact Wrestling

AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially confirmed for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling. Along with Omega be Impact executive Don Callis, who helped Ome[...] Dec 04 - AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially confirmed for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling. Along with Omega be Impact executive Don Callis, who helped Ome[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (12/04/2020)

*Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and[...] Dec 04 - *Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (12/04/2020)

*Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and[...] Dec 04 - *Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and[...]

WWE Announces Details For Sunday’s Tribute to the Troops

WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs on FOX this weekend. Here is the official press release containing all the details for the show: WWE TRIBUTE[...] Dec 04 - WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs on FOX this weekend. Here is the official press release containing all the details for the show: WWE TRIBUTE[...]

Big E Brings Back The Chalk In New Ring Entrance

On tonight's WWE Smackdown, Big E joined forces with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio for a special Pat Patterson memorial match. Big E had a new entran[...] Dec 04 - On tonight's WWE Smackdown, Big E joined forces with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio for a special Pat Patterson memorial match. Big E had a new entran[...]

More Details On The Passing Of WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson

As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling [...] Dec 04 - As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling [...]

Cody Hall, Son of Scott Hall, Has Signed With MLW

It is being reported that Scott Hall's son Cody Hall has signed a contract with MLW as of October, and is planned to be joining their top heel faction[...] Dec 04 - It is being reported that Scott Hall's son Cody Hall has signed a contract with MLW as of October, and is planned to be joining their top heel faction[...]

Sami Callihan Tried To Get Jon Moxley To Join IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to s[...] Dec 04 - It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to s[...]

WWE HQ Employees Give Out Free Meals To Senior Citizens

According to the official WWE Community Twitter account, WWE Headquarters employees have been giving out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center in S[...] Dec 04 - According to the official WWE Community Twitter account, WWE Headquarters employees have been giving out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center in S[...]

Vince McMahon Had No Interest In Sting’s Idea Of Cinematic Match With The Undertaker

Sting made a surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday confirming his time with WWE is over. Many fans were left disappointed by Sting's la[...] Dec 04 - Sting made a surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday confirming his time with WWE is over. Many fans were left disappointed by Sting's la[...]

WarGames Arrives On WWE SuperCard Season 7

WWE issued the following: WarGames, an exciting new solo event, has arrived in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Dadd[...] Dec 04 - WWE issued the following: WarGames, an exciting new solo event, has arrived in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Dadd[...]

WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Sells More WWE stock

During a SEC filing earlier today, it was revealed that WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock, totaling $1.3 million. T[...] Dec 04 - During a SEC filing earlier today, it was revealed that WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock, totaling $1.3 million. T[...]

Another Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing a new title matchup for the December 18, 2020 Final Battle pay per view Shane Taylor Prom[...] Dec 04 - Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing a new title matchup for the December 18, 2020 Final Battle pay per view Shane Taylor Prom[...]

MJF Praised In New York Times' Best Performance List Of 2020

The New York Times has named MJF's performance in the AEW Le Dinner Debonair segment segment as one of the best of 2020. He joins a prestigious list w[...] Dec 04 - The New York Times has named MJF's performance in the AEW Le Dinner Debonair segment segment as one of the best of 2020. He joins a prestigious list w[...]

AEW Reportedly Not Pursuing Tessa Blanchard

A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals AEW has no interest in signing Tessa Blanchard at the time. She has been on a break from pro-[...] Dec 04 - A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals AEW has no interest in signing Tessa Blanchard at the time. She has been on a break from pro-[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Tried To Convince AEW Star To Sign With WWE

Wardlow of The Inner Circle appeared on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast and revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle tried to convince him to si[...] Dec 04 - Wardlow of The Inner Circle appeared on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast and revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle tried to convince him to si[...]

WWE Possibly Open To Working With Other Wrestling Promotions?

During a media call to promote the NXT Takeover: WarGames PPV event Triple H was asked about If WWE would be open to working with other promotio[...] Dec 03 - During a media call to promote the NXT Takeover: WarGames PPV event Triple H was asked about If WWE would be open to working with other promotio[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Surges Past WWE NXT, Tony Khan Comments

The viewership for last night's Wednesday battle between AEW and WWE is in. AEW Dynamite on TNT, which featured the debut of Sting and Kenny Omega wi[...] Dec 03 - The viewership for last night's Wednesday battle between AEW and WWE is in. AEW Dynamite on TNT, which featured the debut of Sting and Kenny Omega wi[...]

WWE Undefeated Is Now Available On Mobile Devices

The latest WWE mobile game is now available on iOS and Android devices. The mobile game features real-time head-to-head gameplay. Check out the press[...] Dec 03 - The latest WWE mobile game is now available on iOS and Android devices. The mobile game features real-time head-to-head gameplay. Check out the press[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Is Officially Finished With MLW

MLW issued the following: Media Call with Court Bauer Transcript from last night’s Media Call Following last night’s FUSION, Court Baue[...] Dec 03 - MLW issued the following: Media Call with Court Bauer Transcript from last night’s Media Call Following last night’s FUSION, Court Baue[...]

Update On How AEW Intends To Use Sting Going Forward

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer discussed Sting making his debut with AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite and what the future holds for him now [...] Dec 03 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer discussed Sting making his debut with AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite and what the future holds for him now [...]

"I Don’t Know Where The Loyalty Went" - Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda On His Release

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda who was released from the company after 35 years had the following to say about his departure during his podcast on AdF[...] Dec 02 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda who was released from the company after 35 years had the following to say about his departure during his podcast on AdF[...]

Matches Taped Before AEW Dynamite For Next Week’s Dark On YouTube

Prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for next week’s episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Baron Black vs. So[...] Dec 02 - Prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for next week’s episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Baron Black vs. So[...]