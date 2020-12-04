AEW Reportedly Not Pursuing Tessa Blanchard

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Four Matches Announced For WWE TLC Pay-Per-View WWE has an updated card for TLC following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The event takes place on November 22, 2020, and airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in [...]
Dec 04 - AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially confirmed for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling. Along with Omega be Impact executive Don Callis, who helped Omega defeat Jon Moxley to become new AEW champion on[...]
SmackDown Quick Results (12/04/2020) *Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall *Singles Match* K[...]
SmackDown Quick Results (12/04/2020) *Singles Match* Natalya defeats Bayley via submission *Six-Man Tag Team* Rey Mysterio, Big E, and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall *Singles Match* K[...]
Dec 04 - WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs on FOX this weekend. Here is the official press release containing all the details for the show: WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS TO AIR THIS SUNDAY ON FOXAthletes, [...]
Big E Brings Back The Chalk In New Ring Entrance On tonight's WWE Smackdown, Big E joined forces with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio for a special Pat Patterson memorial match. Big E had a new entrance song and logo for his entrance...the chalk is b[...]
Dec 04 - As previously reported, the late great Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer over the last few years. In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Patterson had been living wi[...]
Cody Hall, Son of Scott Hall, Has Signed With MLW It is being reported that Scott Hall's son Cody Hall has signed a contract with MLW as of October, and is planned to be joining their top heel faction Contra Unit, which is currently being led by MLW [...]
Dec 04 - It is being reported by BodySlam.net that Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan actually tried to get former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to sign with Impact following his departure from WWE.
Dec 04 - According to the official WWE Community Twitter account, WWE Headquarters employees have been giving out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center in Stamford, CT as part of WWE's "Season of Giving." [...]
Dec 04 - Sting made a surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday confirming his time with WWE is over. Many fans were left disappointed by Sting's last run in WWE and had hoped he might get to work w[...]
WarGames Arrives On WWE SuperCard Season 7 WWE issued the following: WarGames, an exciting new solo event, has arrived in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. WarGames will be available as a free down[...]
WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Sells More WWE stock During a SEC filing earlier today, it was revealed that WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A common stock, totaling $1.3 million. The stock was sold for an average price of $44.79, [...]
Another Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle PPV Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing a new title matchup for the December 18, 2020 Final Battle pay per view Shane Taylor Promotions is coming for gold at the Final Battle pay-[...]
Dec 04 - The New York Times has named MJF's performance in the AEW Le Dinner Debonair segment segment as one of the best of 2020. He joins a prestigious list with some of the top names in the film and music in[...]
AEW Reportedly Not Pursuing Tessa Blanchard A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals AEW has no interest in signing Tessa Blanchard at the time. She has been on a break from pro-wrestling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was str[...]
Dec 04 - Wardlow of The Inner Circle appeared on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast and revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle tried to convince him to sign with WWE. Here is what he had to say: &ldquo[...]
Dec 03 - During a media call to promote the NXT Takeover: WarGames PPV event Triple H was asked about If WWE would be open to working with other promotions following the news AEW and Impact Wrestling are[...]
Dec 03 - The viewership for last night's Wednesday battle between AEW and WWE is in. AEW Dynamite on TNT, which featured the debut of Sting and Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title surged to 913,000 viewer[...]
WWE Undefeated Is Now Available On Mobile Devices The latest WWE mobile game is now available on iOS and Android devices. The mobile game features real-time head-to-head gameplay. Check out the presser below: WWE UNDEFEATED NOW AVAILABLE FOR IOS [...]
Dec 03 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer discussed Sting making his debut with AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite and what the future holds for him now he's signed a multi-year contract with the company[...]
Dec 02 - Prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for next week’s episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss- Danny Limelight vs. Brian Cage- Alex Gra[...]
Update On Sting's Surprise AEW Dynamite Debut Fightful Select is reporting nobody backstage at tonight's AEW Dynamite had any idea Sting was in the building or even joining the company despite the recent rumors. He wasn't seen around Daily’[...]
