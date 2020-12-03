WWE Undefeated Is Now Available On Mobile Devices

Players can learn more about WWE Undefeated at wweundefeated.com

Developed by nWay, the developer and publisher of hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, WWE Undefeated is a skill-based mobile game where players compete in real-time against live opponents from around the world in quick-session matches. The game offers a strategic RPG element as players can collect and upgrade WWE move cards to find the optimal set-up that best suits each Superstar and a user’s personal playstyle. WWE Undefeated features outrageous attacks and exaggerated character designs, all set against exotic backdrops from around the globe.

SAN FRANCISCO -- December 3, 2020 -- nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced that WWE Undefeated, the first WWE mobile fighting game featuring real-time head-to-head gameplay, has released for iOS and Android devices. Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, WWE Undefeated blends real-time strategy gameplay, over-the-top action, and customizable moves, turning every match into a battle for the ages.

