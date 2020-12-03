WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Undefeated Is Now Available On Mobile Devices
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 03, 2020
The latest WWE mobile game is now available on iOS and Android devices. The mobile game features real-time head-to-head gameplay.
Check out the presser below:
Real-Time PVP Meets Over-the-Top Arcade Action Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends
SAN FRANCISCO -- December 3, 2020 -- nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced that WWE Undefeated, the first WWE mobile fighting game featuring real-time head-to-head gameplay, has released for iOS and Android devices. Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, WWE Undefeated blends real-time strategy gameplay, over-the-top action, and customizable moves, turning every match into a battle for the ages.
Developed by nWay, the developer and publisher of hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, WWE Undefeated is a skill-based mobile game where players compete in real-time against live opponents from around the world in quick-session matches. The game offers a strategic RPG element as players can collect and upgrade WWE move cards to find the optimal set-up that best suits each Superstar and a user’s personal playstyle. WWE Undefeated features outrageous attacks and exaggerated character designs, all set against exotic backdrops from around the globe.