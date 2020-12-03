Update On How AEW Intends To Use Sting Going Forward

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer discussed Sting making his debut with AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite and what the future holds for him now he's signed a multi-year contract with the company.

"As soon as that happened [WWE pulling Sting's merchandise], I was thinking why wouldn’t he re-sign, he’s gotta be going to AEW, which in fact he was. So they timed this for Christmas. If you look, they’re churning out that Sting merchandise for Christmas. He has signed a multi-year contract, he’s going to be a regular on the television. It’s not like WWE where he shows up like once every year or whatever, he’s going to be on this thing.

They wanted the idea of the big star from the old generation TNT being back as a regular. Whatever physical stuff he does they’re going to do very safely. There will be physical stuff, but I don’t think he’ll be taking any bumps or anything like that. He’s in, he’s going to be a character in some form."