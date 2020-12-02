Matches Taped Before AEW Dynamite For Next Week’s Dark On YouTube

Prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the following matches were taped for next week’s episode of AEW Dark on YouTube.

WWE Undefeated Is Now Available On Mobile Devices

The latest WWE mobile game is now available on iOS and Android devices. The mobile game features real-time head-to-head gameplay. Check out the presser below: WWE UNDEFEATED NOW AVAILABLE FOR IOS [...] Dec 03 - The latest WWE mobile game is now available on iOS and Android devices. The mobile game features real-time head-to-head gameplay. Check out the presser below: WWE UNDEFEATED NOW AVAILABLE FOR IOS [...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Is Officially Finished With MLW

MLW issued the following: Media Call with Court Bauer Transcript from last night’s Media Call Following last night’s FUSION, Court Bauer participated in a media call to discuss the show[...] Dec 03 - MLW issued the following: Media Call with Court Bauer Transcript from last night’s Media Call Following last night’s FUSION, Court Bauer participated in a media call to discuss the show[...]

Update On How AEW Intends To Use Sting Going Forward

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer discussed Sting making his debut with AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite and what the future holds for him now he's signed a multi-year contract with the company[...] Dec 03 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer discussed Sting making his debut with AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite and what the future holds for him now he's signed a multi-year contract with the company[...]

"I Don’t Know Where The Loyalty Went" - Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda On His Release

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda who was released from the company after 35 years had the following to say about his departure during his podcast on AdFreeShows.com. “I can’t say Vince di[...] Dec 02 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda who was released from the company after 35 years had the following to say about his departure during his podcast on AdFreeShows.com. “I can’t say Vince di[...]

Matches Taped Before AEW Dynamite For Next Week’s Dark On YouTube

Update On Sting's Surprise AEW Dynamite Debut

Fightful Select is reporting nobody backstage at tonight's AEW Dynamite had any idea Sting was in the building or even joining the company despite the recent rumors. He wasn't seen around Daily’[...] Dec 02 - Fightful Select is reporting nobody backstage at tonight's AEW Dynamite had any idea Sting was in the building or even joining the company despite the recent rumors. He wasn't seen around Daily’[...]

'Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays!' Tweets Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s official Twitter account just tweeted a brief comment about the conclusion of tonight's AEW Dynamite. They quote tweeted AEW’s video and said, "Tuesdays are the new Wed[...] Dec 02 - Impact Wrestling’s official Twitter account just tweeted a brief comment about the conclusion of tonight's AEW Dynamite. They quote tweeted AEW’s video and said, "Tuesdays are the new Wed[...]

Don Callis Says ‘AEW Screwed AEW' Following Shocking Conclusion To Dynamite

AEW Dynamite ended in shocking fashion this week for their 'Winter Is Coming' special which saw Jon Moxley lose the AEW World Title. Don Callis helped Kenny Omega win the AEW World Title, and now Omeg[...] Dec 02 - AEW Dynamite ended in shocking fashion this week for their 'Winter Is Coming' special which saw Jon Moxley lose the AEW World Title. Don Callis helped Kenny Omega win the AEW World Title, and now Omeg[...]

Updated Card For Sunday’s WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games PPV

WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 will air live this Sunday, December 6, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card following tonight’s go-home episode. Men&rsqu[...] Dec 02 - WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 will air live this Sunday, December 6, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card following tonight’s go-home episode. Men&rsqu[...]

Shocking Ending To Tonight's AEW World Title Match On Dynamite

Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley on this week's edition of "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite to win the AEW World Title with help from Don Callis! There is also a potentially massive partners[...] Dec 02 - Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley on this week's edition of "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite to win the AEW World Title with help from Don Callis! There is also a potentially massive partners[...]

Tony Khan Confirms Sting Has Signed Multi-Year AEW Contract, Merchandise Launched

Following his All Elite Wrestling debut on the special "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT this evening, it was announced that Sting will be speaking out on next weeks show concerning hi[...] Dec 02 - Following his All Elite Wrestling debut on the special "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT this evening, it was announced that Sting will be speaking out on next weeks show concerning hi[...]

WWE NXT Opens With Emotional Tribute To Pat Patterson (Watch)

Tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network opened with an emotional tribute to the legendary Pat Patterson who passed away today. The show opened with NXT GM William Regal, Triple H, Shawn Michael[...] Dec 02 - Tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network opened with an emotional tribute to the legendary Pat Patterson who passed away today. The show opened with NXT GM William Regal, Triple H, Shawn Michael[...]

Big Matches & Segments Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced much of the line up for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will feature Sting addressing his surprise appearance on tonight’s "Winter Is Coming" Dynamite. - M[...] Dec 02 - AEW has announced much of the line up for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will feature Sting addressing his surprise appearance on tonight’s "Winter Is Coming" Dynamite. - M[...]

Sting Makes Shock Debut On AEW Dynamite

Sting is back on TNT having just made his debut on AEW Dynamite! This is Sting's first time on TNT since the very last WCW Nitro in 2001. Sting made the save to help Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Darby[...] Dec 02 - Sting is back on TNT having just made his debut on AEW Dynamite! This is Sting's first time on TNT since the very last WCW Nitro in 2001. Sting made the save to help Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Darby[...]

Three Matches Announced For Tribute To The Troops 2020

WWE announced three matches for the annual special which will be taped Friday and aired on Sunday evening. The Miz will go up against Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, Sasha Banks will team with Bi[...] Dec 02 - WWE announced three matches for the annual special which will be taped Friday and aired on Sunday evening. The Miz will go up against Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, Sasha Banks will team with Bi[...]

WWE Wins Award For COVID-19 Awareness Campaign

WWE issued the following: WWE enjoyed a big night at the Cynopsis Model D & It List Awards, capturing a quintet of wins at the digital ceremony! Cynopsis has been honoring the best in online&nbs[...] Dec 02 - WWE issued the following: WWE enjoyed a big night at the Cynopsis Model D & It List Awards, capturing a quintet of wins at the digital ceremony! Cynopsis has been honoring the best in online&nbs[...]

The Latest Class of WWE Performance Center Recruits Revealed

WWE issued the following:The latest class of recruits has reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. The group brings a wide array of experience to the WWE PC, incl[...] Dec 02 - WWE issued the following:The latest class of recruits has reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. The group brings a wide array of experience to the WWE PC, incl[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Revised For Last Week, Now Tied With WWE NXT

We previously reported NXT scored a viewership of 712,000 on USA Network, while AEW Dynamite drew a viewership of 710,000 on TNT for the shows last Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving. Dave Meltzer is re[...] Dec 02 - We previously reported NXT scored a viewership of 712,000 on USA Network, while AEW Dynamite drew a viewership of 710,000 on TNT for the shows last Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving. Dave Meltzer is re[...]

Another Top NXT Star Tests Positive For COVID-19

A report from Fightful.com reveals a "top" WWE NXT star has tested positive for COVID-19 although it was noted that "this one didn’t necessarily have the concern attached to it that previous pos[...] Dec 02 - A report from Fightful.com reveals a "top" WWE NXT star has tested positive for COVID-19 although it was noted that "this one didn’t necessarily have the concern attached to it that previous pos[...]

The McMahon Family, Triple H & More Remember Pat Patterson

Pat Patterson's closest friends remember him on his passing: Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for[...] Dec 02 - Pat Patterson's closest friends remember him on his passing: Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for[...]

The Rock Issues Statement On The Passing Of Pat Patterson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson issued the following statement on Instagram remembering the late Pat Patterson. "RIP Pat. You’ll be missed 💔 Rough phone calls to get this morning to t[...] Dec 02 - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson issued the following statement on Instagram remembering the late Pat Patterson. "RIP Pat. You’ll be missed 💔 Rough phone calls to get this morning to t[...]

Matches For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite

NXT on USA Network: - Ladder Match for Wargames Advantage: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez- Final Team member of Team Blackheart revealed AEW Dynamite’s special “Winter is Coming&r[...] Dec 02 - NXT on USA Network: - Ladder Match for Wargames Advantage: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez- Final Team member of Team Blackheart revealed AEW Dynamite’s special “Winter is Coming&r[...]

WWE Hall of Famer & First-Ever Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson Has Passed Away

WWE.com has confirmed that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79. Patterson, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996, is recognized as the first-ever WWE Intercontine[...] Dec 02 - WWE.com has confirmed that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79. Patterson, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996, is recognized as the first-ever WWE Intercontine[...]

RUMOR KILLER: WCW Is NOT Returning in 2021

A rumor had been reported that WCW was possibly getting revived in 2021, but now we know that this isn't true. Earlier today, a tweet from Twitter account @WCW_2021 owned by Alexander Fox had claimed[...] Dec 02 - A rumor had been reported that WCW was possibly getting revived in 2021, but now we know that this isn't true. Earlier today, a tweet from Twitter account @WCW_2021 owned by Alexander Fox had claimed[...]