Update On Sting's Surprise AEW Dynamite Debut

Fightful Select is reporting nobody backstage at tonight's AEW Dynamite had any idea Sting was in the building or even joining the company despite the recent rumors. He wasn't seen around Daily’s Place earlier today.

The report notes, "the initial reaction we got from talent has been shock and excitement."

The surprise was kept under wraps by Tony Khan and other key executives leading to a nice surprise for talent and viewers.

As previously reported Khan has confirmed Sting signed a multi-year deal with AEW.