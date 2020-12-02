Shocking Ending To Tonight's AEW World Title Match On Dynamite

Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley on this week's edition of "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite to win the AEW World Title with help from Don Callis!

There is also a potentially massive partnership between AEW and Impact Wrestling in the works given how the match went down.

Toward the end of the match, Moxley dodged Omega's attempt at a Phoenix Splash, then hit a Paradigm Shift outside the rin. Referee's and Don Callis (who was on commentary and is Impact's executive vice president) attended to Omega before Moxley threw him back into the ring.

Callis then grabbed a microphone to convince the referee to stop the match. Omega grabbed the mic and hit Mox with it which left him busted open.

Omega then hit four consecutive V-Triggers and a One-Winged Angel for the win.

Both Omega and Callis hurried backstage to a waiting car with Alex Marvez chasing after them to find out what went down. Callis said he and Omega would reveal on on Tuesday's Impact Wrestling.