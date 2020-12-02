Tony Khan Confirms Sting Has Signed Multi-Year AEW Contract, Merchandise Launched

Following his All Elite Wrestling debut on the special "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT this evening, it was announced that Sting will be speaking out on next weeks show concerning his debut.

Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW has signed Sting to a multiyear contract with All Elite Wrestling shortly after his debut segment on the show.

Sting and AEW rumors were circulating recently after WWE removed all of Sting’s merchandise from their official shop, indicating that he was done with the company, though this was not confirmed at the time.

