Sting Makes Shock Debut On AEW Dynamite

Sting is back on TNT having just made his debut on AEW Dynamite!

This is Sting's first time on TNT since the very last WCW Nitro in 2001. Sting made the save to help Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin, and Arn Anderson from an attack from Team Taz.

Sting came face-to-face with Anderson and then looked at Rhodes, followed by Cody and then Allin. Allin and Sting's face off lasted for a bit longer than the others.

Sting eventually walked off and gave a few of his trademarked “Woo!” chants.

Commentary confirmed Sting has been signed to a multi-year deal with AEW and will speak on next week's broadcast!