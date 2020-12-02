The Rock Issues Statement On The Passing Of Pat Patterson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson issued the following statement on Instagram remembering the late Pat Patterson.

"RIP Pat. You’ll be missed 💔

Rough phone calls to get this morning to tell me, our dear family member, Pat Patterson who was my pro wrestling mentor and father figure has passed away.

A @wwe hall of famer, TRUE trailblazer and one of the most brilliantly creative wrestling minds the industry has ever known.

He was also responsible for calling Vince McMahon when I was training to become a pro wrestler (my $7 bucks days) and said, 'Vince you gotta see this kid work in the ring'.

Vince flew me to RAW a few weeks later and I had my first match EVER in Corpus Christie, Texas.

The rest is history and years later, here I am writing this post.

* cue Sinatra’s MY WAY (Pat’s favorite to sing)

...I’ve lived a life that’s full,

I traveled each and every highway

But more, much more than this

I did it my way...

Love you, Pat.

And THANK YOU.

I’ll see you down the road 🥃🖤"