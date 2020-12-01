"Miro’s Going To Be A Big Star Here" - AEW President Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Miro and the star he wants him to be in AEW during a media call to promote the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming special.

"Miro’s going to be a big star here. It’s really hard for people to come into AEW when you have a ranking system unless they come in at the start of a new year cycle and I didn’t want to wait till January to bring Miro in.

"I thought he got beaten down so bad… I saw some jackass on Twitter was like, ‘This guy drove a tank at WrestleMania and now he’s doing this,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, then he got kicked in the nuts and they treated him like sh*t for years.’ He drove a tank out five years ago, that’s not the guy I signed. The guy I signed has been abused for years and he’s being rebuilt, he’s going to be a huge star in wrestling and he is a huge star, he’s a huge name in wrestling but he wasn’t treated like it for a long time."