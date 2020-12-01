News On Opening To Monday's WWE Raw Segment, Talent Reprimanded

The opening segment of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw on USA Network which featured Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss was all the creative vision of Vince McMahon, according to PWInsider.

The report noted, "We are told that several argued against the segment, feeling it was weak and needed to be overhauled, but you can’t overrule City Hall."

In addition, PWInsider is reporting that a number of WWE talent have been reprimanded for going overtime in recent weeks with producers getting some heat if cues are missed or time runs over the planned segments.