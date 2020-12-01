WWE Slammy Awards Returning In December

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Streaming your way this month on WWE Network. 👀 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/b5d4We7gsk

- Drew & A: Matthew McConaughey - NXT TakeOver: WarGames - WWE 24: Keith Lee - WWE The Day Of: Survivor Series 2020 - WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak - WWE Break It Down: Asuka - First Look: WWE Icons - Broken Skull Sessions: Drew McIntyre - WWE TLC 2020 - 10 Best Matches Of 2020 - WWE Superstar Gaming Series - 2020 Slammy Awards

The WWE Network Twitter account revealed a full lineup of shows that will debut this month.

WWE Network has announced on Twitter today that the Slammy Awards will be returning in December.

Ken Shamrock Suspended By Impact Wrestling

Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan were attempting to get into the building for Impact Wrestling this week, but they were stopped and Shamrock was given a[...] Dec 01 - Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan were attempting to get into the building for Impact Wrestling this week, but they were stopped and Shamrock was given a[...]

AEW Possibly Introducing New Trios Championships In 2021

All Elite Wrestling is considering introducing a new set of championship titles in 2021. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the titles are "on the agend[...] Dec 01 - All Elite Wrestling is considering introducing a new set of championship titles in 2021. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the titles are "on the agend[...]

"Miro’s Going To Be A Big Star Here" - AEW President Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Miro and the star he wants him to be in AEW during a media call to promote the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming special[...] Dec 01 - AEW President Tony Khan addressed Miro and the star he wants him to be in AEW during a media call to promote the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming special[...]

Braun Strowman Injury Update, How Long Will He Be Out For?

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Braun Strowman is not scheduled for surgery on his knee right now. [...] Dec 01 - On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Braun Strowman is not scheduled for surgery on his knee right now. [...]

News On Opening To Monday's WWE Raw Segment, Talent Reprimanded

The opening segment of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw on USA Network which featured Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss was all the creative v[...] Dec 01 - The opening segment of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw on USA Network which featured Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss was all the creative v[...]

ROH Announces First Match for Final Battle 2020

ROH has announced EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe in a Grudge Match for the Final Battle pay-per-view on Friday, December 18. This is the first match announced fo[...] Dec 01 - ROH has announced EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe in a Grudge Match for the Final Battle pay-per-view on Friday, December 18. This is the first match announced fo[...]

WWE Creative Update On Vince McMahon And Bruce Prichard

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com revealed the following about WWE creative: "Creatively, everything flows through Prichard at the moment and[...] Dec 01 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com revealed the following about WWE creative: "Creatively, everything flows through Prichard at the moment and[...]

NXT Announces Ladder Match For This Week’s Show

WWE NXT has announced that a new match for this week’s e[isode on USA Network, with Shotzi Blackheart set to go up against Raquel Gonzalez in a [...] Dec 01 - WWE NXT has announced that a new match for this week’s e[isode on USA Network, with Shotzi Blackheart set to go up against Raquel Gonzalez in a [...]

Chris Jericho Responds To WWE NXT Drawing Higher Viewership Last Week

This week NXT drew scored a viewership of 712,000 on USA Network, while AEW Dynamite drew a viewership of 710,000 on TNT. However, AEW scored higher [...] Dec 01 - This week NXT drew scored a viewership of 712,000 on USA Network, while AEW Dynamite drew a viewership of 710,000 on TNT. However, AEW scored higher [...]

Update On Plans For WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Pay-Per-View

Insider Twitter:@WrestleVotes tweeted the following regarding the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble PPV possibly having fans inside the arena: "Internally, WWE[...] Dec 01 - Insider Twitter:@WrestleVotes tweeted the following regarding the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble PPV possibly having fans inside the arena: "Internally, WWE[...]

Ashley Massaro’s Brother Stabbed To Death

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro’s brother, Ronnie Massaro, was reportedly stabbed to death in a knife attack outside 2 Bros. Pizza in Riverh[...] Dec 01 - Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro’s brother, Ronnie Massaro, was reportedly stabbed to death in a knife attack outside 2 Bros. Pizza in Riverh[...]

Update On Jeff Hardy Following Monday's WWE Raw Scare

Following Monday's WWE Raw a number of reports surfaced which noted Jeff Hardy may have injured himself during the show. For those who missed the sho[...] Dec 01 - Following Monday's WWE Raw a number of reports surfaced which noted Jeff Hardy may have injured himself during the show. For those who missed the sho[...]

NWA's Director of Operations Departs Company

Maureen Tracy, Director of Operations for the NWA has announced her departure from the company on social media. She tweeted: "Tomorrow is my last d[...] Dec 01 - Maureen Tracy, Director of Operations for the NWA has announced her departure from the company on social media. She tweeted: "Tomorrow is my last d[...]

WNS Service Update: Facebook Outage, Best Ways To Follow Our News

WNS SERVICE UPDATE We're having some service issues with our Facebook page which is limiting the automated news content you normally receive if you f[...] Nov 30 - WNS SERVICE UPDATE We're having some service issues with our Facebook page which is limiting the automated news content you normally receive if you f[...]

Who Won The #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match On Monday's WWE Raw? (Raw spoiler)

On Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles faced Riddle and Keith Lee in a triple threat match. AJ Styles won with a Pheromonal Forearm on Matt Riddle to pick up [...] Nov 30 - On Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles faced Riddle and Keith Lee in a triple threat match. AJ Styles won with a Pheromonal Forearm on Matt Riddle to pick up [...]

Billy Graham Responds To 'Defamation Of Character' Over Kurt Angle Steroid Allegation

WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Graham has taken to Facebook to respond to Kurt Angle's legal team who have seemingly taken issue with Graham suggesting Angle[...] Nov 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Graham has taken to Facebook to respond to Kurt Angle's legal team who have seemingly taken issue with Graham suggesting Angle[...]

Were Asuka & Lana Able to Defeat Jax & Baszler in a Non-Title Match? (Raw Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, Lana and the Raw Women's Champion Asuka took on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a n[...] Nov 30 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Lana and the Raw Women's Champion Asuka took on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a n[...]

Was Ricochet Able to Defeat Slapjack of RETRIBUTION? (Raw Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Slapjack of RETRIBUTION picked up a win over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Can @KingRi[...] Nov 30 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Slapjack of RETRIBUTION picked up a win over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Can @KingRi[...]

Who Emerged Victorious in the Symphony of Destruction Match? (Raw Spoilers)

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Symphony of Destruction Match between Jeff Hardy and Elias. Hardy picked up the victory ov[...] Nov 30 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Symphony of Destruction Match between Jeff Hardy and Elias. Hardy picked up the victory ov[...]

Has Randy Orton Found the Weakness of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt? (Raw Spoilers)

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was a guest on Alexa Bliss' talk show, "A Moment of Bliss." Orton d[...] Nov 30 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was a guest on Alexa Bliss' talk show, "A Moment of Bliss." Orton d[...]

Chyna Was Almost Made WWE Champion But Decided On Playboy Instead

WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna’s former manager, Anthony Anzaldo told WrestlingInc. in a recent interview that WWE had offered Chyna the chance to win [...] Nov 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna’s former manager, Anthony Anzaldo told WrestlingInc. in a recent interview that WWE had offered Chyna the chance to win [...]

WWE NXT Couple Engaged To Be Married

Congratulations are in order for NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff and NXT referee Aja Smith who revealed on social that they are e[...] Nov 30 - Congratulations are in order for NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff and NXT referee Aja Smith who revealed on social that they are e[...]

WWE NXT Narrowly Beats AEW Dynamite In Viewership

WWE NXT scored a victory in last week's Wednesday night viewership against AEW. NXT on USA Network narrowly beat Dynamite with 712,000 (0.20 in the 18[...] Nov 30 - WWE NXT scored a victory in last week's Wednesday night viewership against AEW. NXT on USA Network narrowly beat Dynamite with 712,000 (0.20 in the 18[...]