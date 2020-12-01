NXT Announces Ladder Match For This Week’s Show

WWE NXT has announced that a new match for this week’s e[isode on USA Network, with Shotzi Blackheart set to go up against Raquel Gonzalez in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match ahead of NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday.

Shotzi Blackheart will have to go through the powerful Raquel González in order to claim the WarGames advantage as they collide in a Ladder Match this week on NXT.

Candice LeRae beat Blackheart to the punch in assembling her WarGames team, recruiting González, Dakota Kai, and most shockingly, Toni Storm. But Blackheart has begun to round out her roster in impressive fashion, bringing former NXT Women’s Champions Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley into the fold.

She faces an uphill battle in this bout against “Big Mami Cool,” who has blazed a trail of destruction as one of NXT’s fastest-rising stars in 2020. Blackheart, though, has shown repeatedly that she relishes a challenge.

Who will claim the advantage before NXT TakeOver: WarGames this Sunday? Find out on NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!