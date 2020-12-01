WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Plans For WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 01, 2020

Insider Twitter:@WrestleVotes tweeted the following regarding the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble PPV possibly having fans inside the arena:

"Internally, WWE is said to want a decision on whether fans are permitted for the Royal Rumble by January 7th w/ a possible announcement of sorts coming that weekend. Source states odds are 50/50 right now. Important month ahead."

The event is reportedly planned for January 31st, 2021.


Dec 01
Ken Shamrock Suspended By Impact Wrestling
Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan were attempting to get into the building for Impact Wrestling this week, but they were stopped and Shamrock was given a[...]
Dec 01
AEW Possibly Introducing New Trios Championships In 2021
All Elite Wrestling is considering introducing a new set of championship titles in 2021. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the titles are "on the agend[...]
Dec 01
"Miro’s Going To Be A Big Star Here" - AEW President Tony Khan
AEW President Tony Khan addressed Miro and the star he wants him to be in AEW during a media call to promote the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming special[...]
Dec 01
Braun Strowman Injury Update, How Long Will He Be Out For?
On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Braun Strowman is not scheduled for surgery on his knee right now. [...]
Dec 01
News On Opening To Monday's WWE Raw Segment, Talent Reprimanded
The opening segment of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw on USA Network which featured Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss was all the creative v[...]
Dec 01
ROH Announces First Match for Final Battle 2020
ROH has announced EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe in a Grudge Match for the Final Battle pay-per-view on Friday, December 18. This is the first match announced fo[...]
Dec 01
WWE Creative Update On Vince McMahon And Bruce Prichard
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com revealed the following about WWE creative: "Creatively, everything flows through Prichard at the moment and[...]
Dec 01
WWE Slammy Awards Returning In December
WWE Network has announced on Twitter today that the Slammy Awards will be returning in December. The WWE Network Twitter account revealed a full line[...]
Dec 01
NXT Announces Ladder Match For This Week’s Show
WWE NXT has announced that a new match for this week’s e[isode on USA Network, with Shotzi Blackheart set to go up against Raquel Gonzalez in a [...]
Dec 01
Chris Jericho Responds To WWE NXT Drawing Higher Viewership Last Week
This week NXT drew scored a viewership of 712,000 on USA Network, while AEW Dynamite drew a viewership of 710,000 on TNT. However, AEW scored higher [...]
Dec 01
Update On Plans For WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Pay-Per-View
Insider Twitter:@WrestleVotes tweeted the following regarding the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble PPV possibly having fans inside the arena: "Internally, WWE[...]
Dec 01
Ashley Massaro’s Brother Stabbed To Death
Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro’s brother, Ronnie Massaro, was reportedly stabbed to death in a knife attack outside 2 Bros. Pizza in Riverh[...]
Dec 01
Update On Jeff Hardy Following Monday's WWE Raw Scare
Following Monday's WWE Raw a number of reports surfaced which noted Jeff Hardy may have injured himself during the show. For those who missed the sho[...]
Dec 01
NWA's Director of Operations Departs Company
Maureen Tracy, Director of Operations for the NWA has announced her departure from the company on social media. She tweeted: "Tomorrow is my last d[...]
Nov 30
WNS Service Update: Facebook Outage, Best Ways To Follow Our News
WNS SERVICE UPDATE We're having some service issues with our Facebook page which is limiting the automated news content you normally receive if you f[...]
Nov 30
Who Won The #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match On Monday's WWE Raw? (Raw spoiler)
On Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles faced Riddle and Keith Lee in a triple threat match. AJ Styles won with a Pheromonal Forearm on Matt Riddle to pick up [...]
Nov 30
Billy Graham Responds To 'Defamation Of Character' Over Kurt Angle Steroid Allegation
WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Graham has taken to Facebook to respond to Kurt Angle's legal team who have seemingly taken issue with Graham suggesting Angle[...]
Nov 30
Were Asuka & Lana Able to Defeat Jax & Baszler in a Non-Title Match? (Raw Spoilers)
On tonight's episode of Raw, Lana and the Raw Women's Champion Asuka took on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a n[...]
Nov 30
Was Ricochet Able to Defeat Slapjack of RETRIBUTION? (Raw Spoilers)
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Slapjack of RETRIBUTION picked up a win over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Can @KingRi[...]
Nov 30
Who Emerged Victorious in the Symphony of Destruction Match? (Raw Spoilers)
Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Symphony of Destruction Match between Jeff Hardy and Elias. Hardy picked up the victory ov[...]
Nov 30
Has Randy Orton Found the Weakness of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt? (Raw Spoilers)
In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was a guest on Alexa Bliss' talk show, "A Moment of Bliss." Orton d[...]
Nov 30
Chyna Was Almost Made WWE Champion But Decided On Playboy Instead
WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna’s former manager, Anthony Anzaldo told WrestlingInc. in a recent interview that WWE had offered Chyna the chance to win [...]
Nov 30
WWE NXT Couple Engaged To Be Married
Congratulations are in order for NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff and NXT referee Aja Smith who revealed on social that they are e[...]
Nov 30
WWE NXT Narrowly Beats AEW Dynamite In Viewership
WWE NXT scored a victory in last week's Wednesday night viewership against AEW. NXT on USA Network narrowly beat Dynamite with 712,000 (0.20 in the 18[...]
Nov 30
War Games Match Will Take Place In The Capitol Wrestling Center
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games 2020 will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center. There had been som[...]
