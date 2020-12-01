Ashley Massaro’s Brother Stabbed To Death

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro’s brother, Ronnie Massaro, was reportedly stabbed to death in a knife attack outside 2 Bros. Pizza in Riverhead, Long Island on November 21. Ashley passed away in 2016 following suicide and Ronnie had been struggling with depression since.

It's being reported that the suspect fled uptown following the stabbing.

Ronnie’s friend, Keith Hanlon had the following to say about the incident: