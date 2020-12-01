WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
NWA's Director of Operations Departs Company
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 01, 2020
Maureen Tracy, Director of Operations for the NWA has announced her departure from the company on social media. She tweeted:
"Tomorrow is my last day with NWA. I am so thankful for all of the amazing people I got to meet. I am also thankful for how challenging this position was, personally & professionally, as it allowed me to grow & be a better me. Now it's onwards & upwards to the next adventure!"
