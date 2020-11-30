WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Who Won The #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match On Monday's WWE Raw? (Raw spoiler)
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 30, 2020
On Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles faced Riddle and Keith Lee in a triple threat match. AJ Styles won with a Pheromonal Forearm on Matt Riddle to pick up the win. He will face Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC on December 20.
