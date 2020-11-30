Chyna Was Almost Made WWE Champion But Decided On Playboy Instead

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“Vince says, ‘If you do Playboy, you don’t get the belt.’ She said f–k the belt. I’m doing Playboy," Anzaldo recalled. “Highest selling out of the box Playboy, first week Playboy, in the history of Playboy, more than Kim Kardashian. It’s top three of all time behind Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe. So she does Playboy. Awesome. Now, she’s a big f–king star."

“They offered her the WWE Championship belt, but Vince said, ‘But you can’t do Playboy’ because she got offered to do Playboy," Anzaldo revealed. “She chose Playboy over the belt. She went and got her boobs done one week and didn’t tell Vince, and when she came back, he was f-ing pissed. That was her first boob job."

WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna’s former manager, Anthony Anzaldo told WrestlingInc. in a recent interview that WWE had offered Chyna the chance to win the WWE Championship, but she turned it down. WWE insisted that she could carry the belt only if she turned down Playboy. Chyna deiced to do the magazine shoot.

WNS Service Update: Facebook Outage, Best Ways To Follow Our News

WNS SERVICE UPDATE We're having some service issues with our Facebook page which is limiting the automated news content you normally receive if you f[...] Nov 30 - WNS SERVICE UPDATE We're having some service issues with our Facebook page which is limiting the automated news content you normally receive if you f[...]

Who Won The #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match On Monday's WWE Raw? (Raw spoiler)

On Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles faced Riddle and Keith Lee in a triple threat match. AJ Styles won with a Pheromonal Forearm on Matt Riddle to pick up [...] Nov 30 - On Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles faced Riddle and Keith Lee in a triple threat match. AJ Styles won with a Pheromonal Forearm on Matt Riddle to pick up [...]

Billy Graham Responds To 'Defamation Of Character' Over Kurt Angle Steroid Allegation

WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Graham has taken to Facebook to respond to Kurt Angle's legal team who have seemingly taken issue with Graham suggesting Angle[...] Nov 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Graham has taken to Facebook to respond to Kurt Angle's legal team who have seemingly taken issue with Graham suggesting Angle[...]

Were Asuka & Lana Able to Defeat Jax & Baszler in a Non-Title Match? (Raw Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, Lana and the Raw Women's Champion Asuka took on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a n[...] Nov 30 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Lana and the Raw Women's Champion Asuka took on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a n[...]

Was Ricochet Able to Defeat Slapjack of RETRIBUTION? (Raw Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Slapjack of RETRIBUTION picked up a win over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Can @KingRi[...] Nov 30 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Slapjack of RETRIBUTION picked up a win over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Can @KingRi[...]

Who Emerged Victorious in the Symphony of Destruction Match? (Raw Spoilers)

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Symphony of Destruction Match between Jeff Hardy and Elias. Hardy picked up the victory ov[...] Nov 30 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Symphony of Destruction Match between Jeff Hardy and Elias. Hardy picked up the victory ov[...]

Has Randy Orton Found the Weakness of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt? (Raw Spoilers)

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was a guest on Alexa Bliss' talk show, "A Moment of Bliss." Orton d[...] Nov 30 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was a guest on Alexa Bliss' talk show, "A Moment of Bliss." Orton d[...]

Chyna Was Almost Made WWE Champion But Decided On Playboy Instead

WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna’s former manager, Anthony Anzaldo told WrestlingInc. in a recent interview that WWE had offered Chyna the chance to win [...] Nov 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna’s former manager, Anthony Anzaldo told WrestlingInc. in a recent interview that WWE had offered Chyna the chance to win [...]

WWE NXT Couple Engaged To Be Married

Congratulations are in order for NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff and NXT referee Aja Smith who revealed on social that they are e[...] Nov 30 - Congratulations are in order for NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff and NXT referee Aja Smith who revealed on social that they are e[...]

WWE NXT Narrowly Beats AEW Dynamite In Viewership

WWE NXT scored a victory in last week's Wednesday night viewership against AEW. NXT on USA Network narrowly beat Dynamite with 712,000 (0.20 in the 18[...] Nov 30 - WWE NXT scored a victory in last week's Wednesday night viewership against AEW. NXT on USA Network narrowly beat Dynamite with 712,000 (0.20 in the 18[...]

War Games Match Will Take Place In The Capitol Wrestling Center

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games 2020 will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center. There had been som[...] Nov 30 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games 2020 will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center. There had been som[...]

Symphony of Destruction Match Announced For Tonight's WWE Raw

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network tonight featuring a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender to the WWE title.&n[...] Nov 30 - WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network tonight featuring a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender to the WWE title.&n[...]

MLW Announces Main Event For This Week’s Fusion

MLW has announced Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. as this week’s MLW Fusion main event. DBS Jr. vs. Low Ki to main event Wednesday’s MLW F[...] Nov 30 - MLW has announced Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. as this week’s MLW Fusion main event. DBS Jr. vs. Low Ki to main event Wednesday’s MLW F[...]

WWE Files For A New Firefly Funhouse Trademark

A report from Fightful reveals that on November 25, WWE filed for a new trademark for the Firefly Funhouse and the brand new character, the Friendship[...] Nov 30 - A report from Fightful reveals that on November 25, WWE filed for a new trademark for the Firefly Funhouse and the brand new character, the Friendship[...]

'The Witching Hour Approaches' - WWE NXT Star Teases Return

WWE NXT star Karrion Kross has been out of action with a shoulder injury since August and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ring, maybe they[...] Nov 30 - WWE NXT star Karrion Kross has been out of action with a shoulder injury since August and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ring, maybe they[...]

'Taker Is Gonna Be There For Vince Forever' - Booker T

On the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020, and the relat[...] Nov 30 - On the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020, and the relat[...]

Konnan Reveals What AEW Censored In "Inner Circle Slays Las Vegas" Segment & Their COVID-19 Testing

Konnan revealed on his Keepin' It 100 podcast that during his AEW appearance, AEW actually wouldn't let them make certain references during their segm[...] Nov 30 - Konnan revealed on his Keepin' It 100 podcast that during his AEW appearance, AEW actually wouldn't let them make certain references during their segm[...]

Both Lawsuits Against Alberto Del Rio Have Been Dropped, Accuser Implies He's Innocent

Reyna Quintero, known as Renayq-P on Instagram, has dropped their charges against Alberto Del Rio. "Una disculpa a la familia Rodriguez del Rio por[...] Nov 29 - Reyna Quintero, known as Renayq-P on Instagram, has dropped their charges against Alberto Del Rio. "Una disculpa a la familia Rodriguez del Rio por[...]

Match Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

During the commercials which aired during FOX’s NFL coverage today, it was announced that King Corbin and Murphy will go up against each other i[...] Nov 29 - During the commercials which aired during FOX’s NFL coverage today, it was announced that King Corbin and Murphy will go up against each other i[...]

Triple Threat Match Scheduled For WWE Raw Now Has A Stipulation

Monday's triple threat match to determine the number 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship is now being advertised as a Sudden Death Triple T[...] Nov 29 - Monday's triple threat match to determine the number 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship is now being advertised as a Sudden Death Triple T[...]

Ethan Page Drops Out Of ACW Event Due To COVID-19

Former Impact Wrestling World Tag-Team Champion Ethan Page has unfortunately dropped out of his upcoming match against Drake Daniels that was schedule[...] Nov 29 - Former Impact Wrestling World Tag-Team Champion Ethan Page has unfortunately dropped out of his upcoming match against Drake Daniels that was schedule[...]

Paul Heyman Names The Future Of The WWE Women’s Division

On this week's Talking Smack, Bianca Belair talked about wanting to prove herself. During her interview, Paul Heyman had some very positive things to [...] Nov 29 - On this week's Talking Smack, Bianca Belair talked about wanting to prove herself. During her interview, Paul Heyman had some very positive things to [...]

PHOTO: JR and The King celebrate Jerry’s Birthday In Jacksonville

JR and the King celebrate Jerry’s birthday in Jacksonville. Jerry is there to watch the Browns play Jacksonville from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 29 - JR and the King celebrate Jerry’s birthday in Jacksonville. Jerry is there to watch the Browns play Jacksonville from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Update On Braun Strowman's Reported Injury

Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting Braun Strowman is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to compete at TLC. The original plan was for S[...] Nov 29 - Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting Braun Strowman is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to compete at TLC. The original plan was for S[...]