Talent I've spoken to, as well as hopeful attendees have been told WarGames will be at the CWC this weekend. A lot of people were tweeting us and wondered if it would fit

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games 2020 will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center. There had been some concern about the size of the venue given that the War Games match needs two rings and some speculated the matches might be filmed elsewhere, but that won't be the case.

War Games Match Will Take Place In The Capitol Wrestling Center

Symphony of Destruction Match Announced For Tonight's WWE Raw

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network tonight featuring a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender to the WWE title. Just moments ago a new match was announced f[...] Nov 30 - WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network tonight featuring a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender to the WWE title. Just moments ago a new match was announced f[...]

MLW Announces Main Event For This Week’s Fusion

MLW has announced Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. as this week’s MLW Fusion main event. DBS Jr. vs. Low Ki to main event Wednesday’s MLW FUSION Rematch from classic 2019 Opera Cup clash [...] Nov 30 - MLW has announced Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. as this week’s MLW Fusion main event. DBS Jr. vs. Low Ki to main event Wednesday’s MLW FUSION Rematch from classic 2019 Opera Cup clash [...]

WWE Files For A New Firefly Funhouse Trademark

A report from Fightful reveals that on November 25, WWE filed for a new trademark for the Firefly Funhouse and the brand new character, the Friendship Frog. WWE introduced us to the new character on M[...] Nov 30 - A report from Fightful reveals that on November 25, WWE filed for a new trademark for the Firefly Funhouse and the brand new character, the Friendship Frog. WWE introduced us to the new character on M[...]

'The Witching Hour Approaches' - WWE NXT Star Teases Return

WWE NXT star Karrion Kross has been out of action with a shoulder injury since August and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ring, maybe they will not have to wait long. Kross took to Twitte[...] Nov 30 - WWE NXT star Karrion Kross has been out of action with a shoulder injury since August and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ring, maybe they will not have to wait long. Kross took to Twitte[...]

'Taker Is Gonna Be There For Vince Forever' - Booker T

On the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020, and the relationship Taker shares with Vince McMahon. &ldquo[...] Nov 30 - On the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020, and the relationship Taker shares with Vince McMahon. &ldquo[...]

Konnan Reveals What AEW Censored In "Inner Circle Slays Las Vegas" Segment & Their COVID-19 Testing

Konnan revealed on his Keepin' It 100 podcast that during his AEW appearance, AEW actually wouldn't let them make certain references during their segment. "If we are opening up a limo and smoke is [...] Nov 30 - Konnan revealed on his Keepin' It 100 podcast that during his AEW appearance, AEW actually wouldn't let them make certain references during their segment. "If we are opening up a limo and smoke is [...]

Both Lawsuits Against Alberto Del Rio Have Been Dropped, Accuser Implies He's Innocent

Reyna Quintero, known as Renayq-P on Instagram, has dropped their charges against Alberto Del Rio. "Una disculpa a la familia Rodriguez del Rio por los danos causados por mis errores" "An apology [...] Nov 29 - Reyna Quintero, known as Renayq-P on Instagram, has dropped their charges against Alberto Del Rio. "Una disculpa a la familia Rodriguez del Rio por los danos causados por mis errores" "An apology [...]

Match Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

During the commercials which aired during FOX’s NFL coverage today, it was announced that King Corbin and Murphy will go up against each other in a rematch for the next Friday's SmackDown. Thei[...] Nov 29 - During the commercials which aired during FOX’s NFL coverage today, it was announced that King Corbin and Murphy will go up against each other in a rematch for the next Friday's SmackDown. Thei[...]

Triple Threat Match Scheduled For WWE Raw Now Has A Stipulation

Monday's triple threat match to determine the number 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship is now being advertised as a Sudden Death Triple Threat Match. The match is set to feature Riddle v[...] Nov 29 - Monday's triple threat match to determine the number 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship is now being advertised as a Sudden Death Triple Threat Match. The match is set to feature Riddle v[...]

Ethan Page Drops Out Of ACW Event Due To COVID-19

Former Impact Wrestling World Tag-Team Champion Ethan Page has unfortunately dropped out of his upcoming match against Drake Daniels that was scheduled to take place at ACW's event on December 4th, st[...] Nov 29 - Former Impact Wrestling World Tag-Team Champion Ethan Page has unfortunately dropped out of his upcoming match against Drake Daniels that was scheduled to take place at ACW's event on December 4th, st[...]

Paul Heyman Names The Future Of The WWE Women’s Division

On this week's Talking Smack, Bianca Belair talked about wanting to prove herself. During her interview, Paul Heyman had some very positive things to say about her. Here is what he said: "I would b[...] Nov 29 - On this week's Talking Smack, Bianca Belair talked about wanting to prove herself. During her interview, Paul Heyman had some very positive things to say about her. Here is what he said: "I would b[...]

PHOTO: JR and The King celebrate Jerry’s Birthday In Jacksonville

JR and the King celebrate Jerry’s birthday in Jacksonville. Jerry is there to watch the Browns play Jacksonville from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 29 - JR and the King celebrate Jerry’s birthday in Jacksonville. Jerry is there to watch the Browns play Jacksonville from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Update On Braun Strowman's Reported Injury

Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting Braun Strowman is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to compete at TLC. The original plan was for Strowman to face Drew McIntyre at TLC for the WWE C[...] Nov 29 - Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting Braun Strowman is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to compete at TLC. The original plan was for Strowman to face Drew McIntyre at TLC for the WWE C[...]

"The Best In Ring Performer Of Our Generation" - Sami Zayn On Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn a longtime friend of Daniel Bryan had some high praise for him in a recent Twitter post. He tweeted: As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get[...] Nov 29 - Sami Zayn a longtime friend of Daniel Bryan had some high praise for him in a recent Twitter post. He tweeted: As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get[...]

"AEW Is Like Pineapple On A Pizza" Says Former WWE Superstar & Veteran

Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter to compare AEW to Pineapple on a Pizza due to the mixed opinions of those who watch it. He tweeted: "I’ve concluded today that A[...] Nov 29 - Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter to compare AEW to Pineapple on a Pizza due to the mixed opinions of those who watch it. He tweeted: "I’ve concluded today that A[...]

Announcing the 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards

For the SECOND YEAR in a row IWTV Subscribers are getting a chance to vote for their favs in the 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards, and for the second year in a row the hosts of the IRIWH WHIP PO[...] Nov 29 - For the SECOND YEAR in a row IWTV Subscribers are getting a chance to vote for their favs in the 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards, and for the second year in a row the hosts of the IRIWH WHIP PO[...]

Jimmy Rave Forced To Retire From The Ring Following Arm Amputation

Jimmy Rave issued a statement announcing he is retiring from pro wrestling after an infection forced him to have his arm amputated. "I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional w[...] Nov 28 - Jimmy Rave issued a statement announcing he is retiring from pro wrestling after an infection forced him to have his arm amputated. "I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional w[...]

‘No. I’m Not Doing That.' - Ken Shamrock On Nixed WWE Incest Storyline

Impact Wrestling star Ken Shamrock talked about turning down an incest angle that was once pitched between himself and his "sister" Ryan Shamrock. Here is what he told the Scheduled For Two Falls podc[...] Nov 28 - Impact Wrestling star Ken Shamrock talked about turning down an incest angle that was once pitched between himself and his "sister" Ryan Shamrock. Here is what he told the Scheduled For Two Falls podc[...]

News Regarding Alberto Del Rio's Current Situation

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio is currently facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping. In an Instagram post (translated from Spanish), Rio[...] Nov 28 - As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio is currently facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping. In an Instagram post (translated from Spanish), Rio[...]

AEW Dark Match Lineup Confirmed For Next Week, 17 Matches!

AEW has announced the match lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark which will feature 17 matches. - Shanna vs. Tesha Price- Adam Priest and Sean Maluta vs. Best Friends with Orange Ca[...] Nov 28 - AEW has announced the match lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark which will feature 17 matches. - Shanna vs. Tesha Price- Adam Priest and Sean Maluta vs. Best Friends with Orange Ca[...]

"It’s Been A Little Rough, I’ve Been Hanging In There" - D-Von Dudley Dealing With Health Concerns

WWE producer D-Von Dudley revealed during the most recent edition of the Table Talk podcast, which he has been absent from of late, that he has been dealing with some health issues but he hopes to be [...] Nov 28 - WWE producer D-Von Dudley revealed during the most recent edition of the Table Talk podcast, which he has been absent from of late, that he has been dealing with some health issues but he hopes to be [...]

"SmackDown Was A Mess" According To Dave Meltzer

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer described last night's creative planning for the show as a "mess" and being worked on late. "We got one report that Smackdown was a mess as the show was still bei[...] Nov 28 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer described last night's creative planning for the show as a "mess" and being worked on late. "We got one report that Smackdown was a mess as the show was still bei[...]

Historic WrestleMania Venue Rumored To Be Demolished Soon

Rogers Communications Inc., which purchased the Toronto Skydome in 2004 and renamed it the Rogers Center is reportedly looking to demolish the historic venue, according to Blogto.com. The company is [...] Nov 28 - Rogers Communications Inc., which purchased the Toronto Skydome in 2004 and renamed it the Rogers Center is reportedly looking to demolish the historic venue, according to Blogto.com. The company is [...]