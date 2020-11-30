Symphony of Destruction Match Announced For Tonight's WWE Raw

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network tonight featuring a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender to the WWE title.

Just moments ago a new match was announced for the show:

Jeff Hardy to battle Elias in Symphony of Destruction Match

Jeff Hardy and Elias will aim to settle their score this Monday on Raw with musical instruments surrounding the ring in a Symphony of Destruction Match. We have seen the kind of carnage that this match environment can produce before, with guitars, drums and even cellos becoming instruments of pain, and with Hardy seemingly more aggressive than ever before, that tradition is almost certain to continue. Will Elias force Hardy to accept the “Universal Truth” of his superiority, or will The Charismatic Enigma play Elias off the stage once and for all? Tune into Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!

Below is the updated card:

- #1 Contender for WWE Title: AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee

- Jeff Hardy vs Elias in a Symphony of Destruction Match

- A Moment of Bliss with Randy Orton