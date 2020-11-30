'The Witching Hour Approaches' - WWE NXT Star Teases Return

The witching hour approaches. There’s a special kind of evil that never really goes away. It’s the kind that comes around to punish the awful & to remind the noble to stay that way. Think of it as a balancing act. We’re part of The Universe. Keep your eyes on the T I M E . pic.twitter.com/lzO7iCI0CZ

"The witching hour approaches. There’s a special kind of evil that never really goes away. It’s the kind that comes around to punish the awful & to remind the noble to stay that way. Think of it as a balancing act. We’re part of The Universe. Keep your eyes on the T I M E."

Kross took to Twitter recently with a new video with the following cryptic tweet:

WWE NXT star Karrion Kross has been out of action with a shoulder injury since August and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ring, maybe they will not have to wait long.

War Games Match Will Take Place In The Capitol Wrestling Center

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games 2020 will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center. There had been som[...] Nov 30 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games 2020 will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center. There had been som[...]

Symphony of Destruction Match Announced For Tonight's WWE Raw

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network tonight featuring a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender to the WWE title.&n[...] Nov 30 - WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network tonight featuring a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender to the WWE title.&n[...]

MLW Announces Main Event For This Week’s Fusion

MLW has announced Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. as this week’s MLW Fusion main event. DBS Jr. vs. Low Ki to main event Wednesday’s MLW F[...] Nov 30 - MLW has announced Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. as this week’s MLW Fusion main event. DBS Jr. vs. Low Ki to main event Wednesday’s MLW F[...]

WWE Files For A New Firefly Funhouse Trademark

A report from Fightful reveals that on November 25, WWE filed for a new trademark for the Firefly Funhouse and the brand new character, the Friendship[...] Nov 30 - A report from Fightful reveals that on November 25, WWE filed for a new trademark for the Firefly Funhouse and the brand new character, the Friendship[...]

'Taker Is Gonna Be There For Vince Forever' - Booker T

On the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020, and the relat[...] Nov 30 - On the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020, and the relat[...]

Konnan Reveals What AEW Censored In "Inner Circle Slays Las Vegas" Segment & Their COVID-19 Testing

Konnan revealed on his Keepin' It 100 podcast that during his AEW appearance, AEW actually wouldn't let them make certain references during their segm[...] Nov 30 - Konnan revealed on his Keepin' It 100 podcast that during his AEW appearance, AEW actually wouldn't let them make certain references during their segm[...]

Both Lawsuits Against Alberto Del Rio Have Been Dropped, Accuser Implies He's Innocent

Reyna Quintero, known as Renayq-P on Instagram, has dropped their charges against Alberto Del Rio. "Una disculpa a la familia Rodriguez del Rio por[...] Nov 29 - Reyna Quintero, known as Renayq-P on Instagram, has dropped their charges against Alberto Del Rio. "Una disculpa a la familia Rodriguez del Rio por[...]

Match Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

During the commercials which aired during FOX’s NFL coverage today, it was announced that King Corbin and Murphy will go up against each other i[...] Nov 29 - During the commercials which aired during FOX’s NFL coverage today, it was announced that King Corbin and Murphy will go up against each other i[...]

Triple Threat Match Scheduled For WWE Raw Now Has A Stipulation

Monday's triple threat match to determine the number 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship is now being advertised as a Sudden Death Triple T[...] Nov 29 - Monday's triple threat match to determine the number 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship is now being advertised as a Sudden Death Triple T[...]

Ethan Page Drops Out Of ACW Event Due To COVID-19

Former Impact Wrestling World Tag-Team Champion Ethan Page has unfortunately dropped out of his upcoming match against Drake Daniels that was schedule[...] Nov 29 - Former Impact Wrestling World Tag-Team Champion Ethan Page has unfortunately dropped out of his upcoming match against Drake Daniels that was schedule[...]

Paul Heyman Names The Future Of The WWE Women’s Division

On this week's Talking Smack, Bianca Belair talked about wanting to prove herself. During her interview, Paul Heyman had some very positive things to [...] Nov 29 - On this week's Talking Smack, Bianca Belair talked about wanting to prove herself. During her interview, Paul Heyman had some very positive things to [...]

PHOTO: JR and The King celebrate Jerry’s Birthday In Jacksonville

JR and the King celebrate Jerry’s birthday in Jacksonville. Jerry is there to watch the Browns play Jacksonville from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 29 - JR and the King celebrate Jerry’s birthday in Jacksonville. Jerry is there to watch the Browns play Jacksonville from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Update On Braun Strowman's Reported Injury

Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting Braun Strowman is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to compete at TLC. The original plan was for S[...] Nov 29 - Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting Braun Strowman is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to compete at TLC. The original plan was for S[...]

"The Best In Ring Performer Of Our Generation" - Sami Zayn On Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn a longtime friend of Daniel Bryan had some high praise for him in a recent Twitter post. He tweeted: As much as I run my mouth, it[...] Nov 29 - Sami Zayn a longtime friend of Daniel Bryan had some high praise for him in a recent Twitter post. He tweeted: As much as I run my mouth, it[...]

"AEW Is Like Pineapple On A Pizza" Says Former WWE Superstar & Veteran

Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter to compare AEW to Pineapple on a Pizza due to the mixed opinions of those who watch it. [...] Nov 29 - Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter to compare AEW to Pineapple on a Pizza due to the mixed opinions of those who watch it. [...]

Announcing the 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards

For the SECOND YEAR in a row IWTV Subscribers are getting a chance to vote for their favs in the 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards, and for the s[...] Nov 29 - For the SECOND YEAR in a row IWTV Subscribers are getting a chance to vote for their favs in the 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards, and for the s[...]

Jimmy Rave Forced To Retire From The Ring Following Arm Amputation

Jimmy Rave issued a statement announcing he is retiring from pro wrestling after an infection forced him to have his arm amputated. "I have been ve[...] Nov 28 - Jimmy Rave issued a statement announcing he is retiring from pro wrestling after an infection forced him to have his arm amputated. "I have been ve[...]

‘No. I’m Not Doing That.' - Ken Shamrock On Nixed WWE Incest Storyline

Impact Wrestling star Ken Shamrock talked about turning down an incest angle that was once pitched between himself and his "sister" Ryan Shamrock. Her[...] Nov 28 - Impact Wrestling star Ken Shamrock talked about turning down an incest angle that was once pitched between himself and his "sister" Ryan Shamrock. Her[...]

News Regarding Alberto Del Rio's Current Situation

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio is currently facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping. I[...] Nov 28 - As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio is currently facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping. I[...]

AEW Dark Match Lineup Confirmed For Next Week, 17 Matches!

AEW has announced the match lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark which will feature 17 matches. - Shanna vs. Tesha Price- Adam Prie[...] Nov 28 - AEW has announced the match lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark which will feature 17 matches. - Shanna vs. Tesha Price- Adam Prie[...]

"It’s Been A Little Rough, I’ve Been Hanging In There" - D-Von Dudley Dealing With Health Concerns

WWE producer D-Von Dudley revealed during the most recent edition of the Table Talk podcast, which he has been absent from of late, that he has been d[...] Nov 28 - WWE producer D-Von Dudley revealed during the most recent edition of the Table Talk podcast, which he has been absent from of late, that he has been d[...]

"SmackDown Was A Mess" According To Dave Meltzer

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer described last night's creative planning for the show as a "mess" and being worked on late. "We got one report t[...] Nov 28 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer described last night's creative planning for the show as a "mess" and being worked on late. "We got one report t[...]

Historic WrestleMania Venue Rumored To Be Demolished Soon

Rogers Communications Inc., which purchased the Toronto Skydome in 2004 and renamed it the Rogers Center is reportedly looking to demolish the histori[...] Nov 28 - Rogers Communications Inc., which purchased the Toronto Skydome in 2004 and renamed it the Rogers Center is reportedly looking to demolish the histori[...]