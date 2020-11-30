'The Witching Hour Approaches' - WWE NXT Star Teases Return
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 30, 2020
WWE NXT star Karrion Kross has been out of action with a shoulder injury since August and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ring, maybe they will not have to wait long.
Kross took to Twitter recently with a new video with the following cryptic tweet:
"The witching hour approaches. There’s a special kind of evil that never really goes away. It’s the kind that comes around to punish the awful & to remind the noble to stay that way. Think of it as a balancing act. We’re part of The Universe. Keep your eyes on the T I M E."
