'Taker Is Gonna Be There For Vince Forever' - Booker T

On the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020, and the relationship Taker shares with Vince McMahon.

“I felt the same thing. I’ve got a wrestling company too, and when you’re talking about your own…I feel a certain way when talking about my creation and what I’ve done and what I know what my guys are gonna do for me one day.

Taker is gonna be there for Vince forever. He’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna be in his corner forever. He’s one of Vince’s soldiers and to be one of those soldiers, it means a lot too.

In every war, we need a guy that’s gonna lead. Vince McMahon has been that guy that has led for so long and that era – with Taker, Stone Cold, Rock – Vince was one of the boys too.

He was right there with them, but he was still always the boss. He was still always the guy that was righting the ship and trying to take us to a certain place.

When you’re doing that, you take a lot of people with you. Vince has taken a lot of people with him along this ride…they’ve got a lot of love for each other.

Along the ride, don’t think it was never for a moment not business. At the same time, you’ve just gotta know how to separate the two, and they really were able to do that and create something very, very special.”