Both Lawsuits Against Alberto Del Rio Have Been Dropped, Accuser Implies He's Innocent

Reyna Quintero, known as Renayq-P on Instagram, has dropped their charges against Alberto Del Rio.

"Una disculpa a la familia Rodriguez del Rio por los danos causados por mis errores" "An apology to the Rodriguez del Rio family for the damages caused by my mistakes"

The charges are from April 2020 and were accusations of sexual assault. There was another lawsuit against Del Rio for aggravated kidnapping from Del Rio's ex-girlfriend, but those were also dropped.



Del Rio's brother took to social media and posted a message in Spanish, which has been translated here:

"Well, band, as everyone knows, the truth always falls by its own weight. After so many months at last the garbage of person who accused my brother of something totally false spoke with the truth admitting his lie and, although he apologized in such a ruinous way, after all that caused my brother and my family both personally and laborfully to serve those people who shattered my carnal to open their eyes and that those people who supported him and did not they turned their backs do justice because in the end he, like many other celebrities, was the victim of an advantageous and greedy person like so many who abuse the floodlights and try to take advantage of anything. The truth will set you free"

Del Rio's sister also commented.

