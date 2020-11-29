WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Update On Braun Strowman's Reported Injury
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 29, 2020
Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting Braun Strowman is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to compete at TLC.
The original plan was for Strowman to face Drew McIntyre at TLC for the WWE Championship. WWE had plans to insert Strowman into the triple threat match on tomorrow’s Raw between AJ Styles, Riddle, and Keith Lee for the #1 contendership.
TLC takes place on December 20th and airs live from Tropicana Field.
https://wrestlr.me/65458/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 29
Nov 29 - On this week's Talking Smack, Bianca Belair talked about wanting to prove herself. During her interview, Paul Heyman had some very positive things to [...]
Nov 29
Nov 29 - JR and the King celebrate Jerry’s birthday in Jacksonville. Jerry is there to watch the Browns play Jacksonville from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Nov 29
Nov 29 - Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting Braun Strowman is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to compete at TLC. The original plan was for S[...]
Nov 29
Nov 29 - Sami Zayn a longtime friend of Daniel Bryan had some high praise for him in a recent Twitter post. He tweeted: As much as I run my mouth, it[...]
Nov 29
Nov 29 - Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter to compare AEW to Pineapple on a Pizza due to the mixed opinions of those who watch it.
[...]
Nov 29
Nov 29 - For the SECOND YEAR in a row IWTV Subscribers are getting a chance to vote for their favs in the 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards, and for the s[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - Jimmy Rave issued a statement announcing he is retiring from pro wrestling after an infection forced him to have his arm amputated. "I have been ve[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - Impact Wrestling star Ken Shamrock talked about turning down an incest angle that was once pitched between himself and his "sister" Ryan Shamrock. Her[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio is currently facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping. I[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - AEW has announced the match lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark which will feature 17 matches. - Shanna vs. Tesha Price- Adam Prie[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - WWE producer D-Von Dudley revealed during the most recent edition of the Table Talk podcast, which he has been absent from of late, that he has been d[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer described last night's creative planning for the show as a "mess" and being worked on late. "We got one report t[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - Rogers Communications Inc., which purchased the Toronto Skydome in 2004 and renamed it the Rogers Center is reportedly looking to demolish the histori[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - AEW star Chris Jericho has spoken out on WWE comedy segments during an interview with Keeping it 100 with Konnan. Here is what the former AEW C[...]
Nov 27 SmackDown Quick Results (11/27/20) Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeat the Street Prof[...]
Nov 27 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeat the Street Prof[...]
Nov 27 Kenny Omega Praises WWF No Mercy During an interview with Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega heaped praise onto the iconic Nintendo 64 wrestling game WWF No Mercy. "I am but one of th[...]
Nov 27 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega heaped praise onto the iconic Nintendo 64 wrestling game WWF No Mercy. "I am but one of th[...]
Nov 27 Rick Steiner's Son Recieves WWE Tryout WWE may be about to sign another second generation wrestler to their roster, as Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, just had a WWE tryout. [...]
Nov 27 - WWE may be about to sign another second generation wrestler to their roster, as Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, just had a WWE tryout. [...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - The Hulk Hogan biopic that's being put together by Netflix might have hit a snag, as Eric Bischoff has revealed that it's still in the development sta[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - John Hennigan, aka WWE Superstar John Morrison has filed a trademark for the term "SlamTown". The filing was made on 11/23 with The United States Pat[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Bret Hart looking like he's about to put his turkey into the sharpshooter. from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - R-Truth now currently holds the record for the most championship reigns in WWE, with 50 total reigns. This beats the previous record of 48, held by Ra[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - In an interview with WWE Network, Seth Rollins provided an update on his fiancee Becky Lynch’s pregnancy. "She’s doing really well. Our[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed why WWE didn't sign current Universal Champion Roman Reigns back in 2006 on a recent edition of his Grilling JR po[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - For those wondering why the recently tested feud between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was dropped. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is re[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that an Impact Wrestling star at the most recent set of television tapings tested positive for COVID-1[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π