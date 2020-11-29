Announcing the 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards

For the SECOND YEAR in a row IWTV Subscribers are getting a chance to vote for their favs in the 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards, and for the second year in a row the hosts of the IRIWH WHIP PODCAST, JP and Yeti will be nominating their favorite IWTV talent!

According to the announcement via the IWTV website, "For the second year, you, the fans of independent wrestling, will nominate and reward the best and brightest stars in independent wrestling. Nominations will be held from November 26th through Midnight Eastern time on December 3rd. The top four nominees in each category will then be placed into a vote for IWTV subscribers to select who will be named recipients of these prestigious awards.

*Its to be noted voters MUST be IWTV Subscribers to NOMINATE for the categories listed below.

2020 WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

This award is given in honor of the wrestler who has delivered a consistently outstanding performance throughout 2020. This category is open to competitors of any gender and your nomination should be for the independent wrestler you feel should be held in the highest regard by fans and promotions alike.

2020 TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR

This award is given in honor of the tag team that has delivered the most consistently outstanding performance throughout 2020. This category is open to tag teams of any gender and your nomination should be for the tag team you feel should be held in highest regards for their contributions to wrestling in 2020.

2020 MATCH OF THE YEAR

This award is given to commemorate the most outstanding match for the year 2020. Your nomination should include the match participants, the promotion, and name of event or date.

2020 MOMENT OF THE YEAR

This new award is designed to highlight dramatic, exciting, or otherwise significant moments in time that best capture the spirit of independent wrestling.

2020 PROMO OR VIGNETTE OF THE YEAR

This new award for 2020 is an award that focuses on the most impactful segments where the best in indie wrestling speak to us by speaking to us.

Visit the OFFICIAL page for the 2020 IWTV Awards HERE.

Listen to the IRISH WHIP PODCAST iTUNES, Spreaker, Website.