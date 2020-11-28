‘No. I’m Not Doing That.' - Ken Shamrock On Nixed WWE Incest Storyline

Impact Wrestling star Ken Shamrock talked about turning down an incest angle that was once pitched between himself and his "sister" Ryan Shamrock. Here is what he told the Scheduled For Two Falls podcast.

"Here is this beautiful young lady who’s interested in me and just felt comfortable and next thing you know, we’re in a relationship and she’s my sister supposedly in this wrestling thing, and that was the actual next storyline that they wanted me to do was they wanted me to have this incest with my sister. That’s why I was running around trying to save her and all these other things and I was like, ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man, wants to have sex with his own sister?’ And by the way, my son’s name is Ryan. My legitimate son’s name is Ryan and they made her Ryan and I’m like, people are gonna go, ‘Isn’t that his kid?’ Way too close to home, and I was like, ‘No. I’m not doing that.’"

