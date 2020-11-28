‘No. I’m Not Doing That.' - Ken Shamrock On Nixed WWE Incest Storyline
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 28, 2020
Impact Wrestling star Ken Shamrock talked about turning down an incest angle that was once pitched between himself and his "sister" Ryan Shamrock. Here is what he told the
Scheduled For Two Falls podcast.
"Here is this beautiful young lady who’s interested in me and just felt comfortable and next thing you know, we’re in a relationship and she’s my sister supposedly in this wrestling thing, and that was the actual next storyline that they wanted me to do was they wanted me to have this incest with my sister. That’s why I was running around trying to save her and all these other things and I was like, ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man, wants to have sex with his own sister?’ And by the way, my son’s name is Ryan. My legitimate son’s name is Ryan and they made her Ryan and I’m like, people are gonna go, ‘Isn’t that his kid?’ Way too close to home, and I was like, ‘No. I’m not doing that.’"
Thanks to
PostWrestling.com for the transcription.
https://wrestlr.me/65453/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 28
Nov 28 - Impact Wrestling star Ken Shamrock talked about turning down an incest angle that was once pitched between himself and his "sister" Ryan Shamrock. Her[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio is currently facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping. I[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - AEW has announced the match lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark which will feature 17 matches. - Shanna vs. Tesha Price- Adam Prie[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - WWE producer D-Von Dudley revealed during the most recent edition of the Table Talk podcast, which he has been absent from of late, that he has been d[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer described last night's creative planning for the show as a "mess" and being worked on late. "We got one report t[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - Rogers Communications Inc., which purchased the Toronto Skydome in 2004 and renamed it the Rogers Center is reportedly looking to demolish the histori[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - AEW star Chris Jericho has spoken out on WWE comedy segments during an interview with Keeping it 100 with Konnan. Here is what the former AEW C[...]
Nov 27 SmackDown Quick Results (11/27/20) Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeat the Street Prof[...]
Nov 27 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeat the Street Prof[...]
Nov 27 Kenny Omega Praises WWF No Mercy During an interview with Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega heaped praise onto the iconic Nintendo 64 wrestling game WWF No Mercy. "I am but one of th[...]
Nov 27 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega heaped praise onto the iconic Nintendo 64 wrestling game WWF No Mercy. "I am but one of th[...]
Nov 27 Rick Steiner's Son Recieves WWE Tryout WWE may be about to sign another second generation wrestler to their roster, as Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, just had a WWE tryout. [...]
Nov 27 - WWE may be about to sign another second generation wrestler to their roster, as Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, just had a WWE tryout. [...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - The Hulk Hogan biopic that's being put together by Netflix might have hit a snag, as Eric Bischoff has revealed that it's still in the development sta[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - John Hennigan, aka WWE Superstar John Morrison has filed a trademark for the term "SlamTown". The filing was made on 11/23 with The United States Pat[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Bret Hart looking like he's about to put his turkey into the sharpshooter. from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - R-Truth now currently holds the record for the most championship reigns in WWE, with 50 total reigns. This beats the previous record of 48, held by Ra[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - In an interview with WWE Network, Seth Rollins provided an update on his fiancee Becky Lynch’s pregnancy. "She’s doing really well. Our[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed why WWE didn't sign current Universal Champion Roman Reigns back in 2006 on a recent edition of his Grilling JR po[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - For those wondering why the recently tested feud between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was dropped. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is re[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that an Impact Wrestling star at the most recent set of television tapings tested positive for COVID-1[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Kenny Omega has just launched his very own supplement line, announcing the launch on Twitter he revealed his brand's name is called RECON1. He tweeted[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast. During the interview, she discussed Peyton Royc[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - As is well known by now there is no love loss between Chyna's mother Jan LaQu her daughter's former manager Anthony Anzaldo. Jan has recently taken to[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Dark Side of The Ring which is currently in production for season three has reportedly canceled plans to do an episode on the late WWE Hall Of Famer C[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Back in 2010, at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, The Undertaker was burned during his entrance when the pyrotechnician set off the wrong pyro. T[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Former WCW President and WWE Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff revealed on a bonus episode of his 83 Weeks podcast gimmick that he never liked the Aby[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about Zelina Vega's recent release from WWE during an interview on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report podcast. He[...]