News Regarding Alberto Del Rio's Current Situation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 28, 2020

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio is currently facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping.

In an Instagram post (translated from Spanish), Rio’s ex-girlfriend posted: "An apology to the Rodriguez del Rio family for the damages caused by my mistakes."

No reason for the apology has been given.

Del Rio's brother Hijo De Dos Caras responded to the Instagram post. (again translated):

"Well gang, as everyone knows the truth always falls under its own weight. After so many and so many months, finally the garbage person who accused my brother of something totally false spoke with the truth admitting her lie and, although she apologized in such a mean way, after all that she caused my brother already My family both personally and professionally, I hope it serves so that those people who destroyed my carnal open their eyes and so that those people who supported him and did not turn their back on him do justice because in the end he, like many other celebrities, was the victim of a advantageous and greedy person like so many who abuse the reflectors and try to profit at the cost of whatever ... The truth will set you free."

Source: Superluchas
