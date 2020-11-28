"SmackDown Was A Mess" According To Dave Meltzer

Meltzer revealed McMahon didn't show up to the Amway Center until the early afternoon and nobody had a real sense of what was happening as nothing had been advertised. This is a common theme at the moment with the show not being ready until McMahon arrives.

"We got one report that Smackdown was a mess as the show was still being worked on a few hours ago."

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer described last night's creative planning for the show as a "mess" and being worked on late.

AEW Dark Match Lineup Confirmed For Next Week, 17 Matches!

AEW has announced the match lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark which will feature 17 matches. - Shanna vs. Tesha Price- Adam Priest and Sean Maluta vs. Best Friends with Orange Ca[...] Nov 28 - AEW has announced the match lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark which will feature 17 matches. - Shanna vs. Tesha Price- Adam Priest and Sean Maluta vs. Best Friends with Orange Ca[...]

"It’s Been A Little Rough, I’ve Been Hanging In There" - D-Von Dudley Dealing With Health Concerns

WWE producer D-Von Dudley revealed during the most recent edition of the Table Talk podcast, which he has been absent from of late, that he has been dealing with some health issues but he hopes to be [...] Nov 28 - WWE producer D-Von Dudley revealed during the most recent edition of the Table Talk podcast, which he has been absent from of late, that he has been dealing with some health issues but he hopes to be [...]

Historic WrestleMania Venue Rumored To Be Demolished Soon

Rogers Communications Inc., which purchased the Toronto Skydome in 2004 and renamed it the Rogers Center is reportedly looking to demolish the historic venue, according to Blogto.com. The company is [...] Nov 28 - Rogers Communications Inc., which purchased the Toronto Skydome in 2004 and renamed it the Rogers Center is reportedly looking to demolish the historic venue, according to Blogto.com. The company is [...]

"WWE Comedy Is D**k And Fart Jokes" Says Chris Jericho

AEW star Chris Jericho has spoken out on WWE comedy segments during an interview with Keeping it 100 with Konnan. Here is what the former AEW Champion had to say: "My view of comedy is you a[...] Nov 28 - AEW star Chris Jericho has spoken out on WWE comedy segments during an interview with Keeping it 100 with Konnan. Here is what the former AEW Champion had to say: "My view of comedy is you a[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (11/27/20)

Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeat the Street Profits *Singles Match* Bianca Belair defeats Nataly[...] Nov 27 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeat the Street Profits *Singles Match* Bianca Belair defeats Nataly[...]

Kenny Omega Praises WWF No Mercy

During an interview with Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega heaped praise onto the iconic Nintendo 64 wrestling game WWF No Mercy. "I am but one of the masses that have cried for a No Mercy style of g[...] Nov 27 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega heaped praise onto the iconic Nintendo 64 wrestling game WWF No Mercy. "I am but one of the masses that have cried for a No Mercy style of g[...]

Rick Steiner's Son Recieves WWE Tryout

WWE may be about to sign another second generation wrestler to their roster, as Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, just had a WWE tryout. It's not known how the tryout went, but at 6 feet [...] Nov 27 - WWE may be about to sign another second generation wrestler to their roster, as Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, just had a WWE tryout. It's not known how the tryout went, but at 6 feet [...]

Hulk Hogan's Netflix Biopic Has Hit A Production Snag

The Hulk Hogan biopic that's being put together by Netflix might have hit a snag, as Eric Bischoff has revealed that it's still in the development stage. Bischoff stated that the project doesn't have[...] Nov 27 - The Hulk Hogan biopic that's being put together by Netflix might have hit a snag, as Eric Bischoff has revealed that it's still in the development stage. Bischoff stated that the project doesn't have[...]

WWE Superstar John Morrison Files Trademark For ‘Slamtown’

John Hennigan, aka WWE Superstar John Morrison has filed a trademark for the term "SlamTown". The filing was made on 11/23 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under entertainment servi[...] Nov 27 - John Hennigan, aka WWE Superstar John Morrison has filed a trademark for the term "SlamTown". The filing was made on 11/23 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under entertainment servi[...]

PHOTO: Did Bret Hart Put His Thanksgiving Turkey Into A Sharpshooter?

Bret Hart looking like he's about to put his turkey into the sharpshooter. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 27 - Bret Hart looking like he's about to put his turkey into the sharpshooter. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

R-Truth Is Currently In His 50th WWE Title Reign

R-Truth now currently holds the record for the most championship reigns in WWE, with 50 total reigns. This beats the previous record of 48, held by Raven. Truth has held the following titles: [...] Nov 27 - R-Truth now currently holds the record for the most championship reigns in WWE, with 50 total reigns. This beats the previous record of 48, held by Raven. Truth has held the following titles: [...]

Seth Rollins Provides An Update On Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy

In an interview with WWE Network, Seth Rollins provided an update on his fiancee Becky Lynch’s pregnancy. "She’s doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching. It’s crazy to[...] Nov 27 - In an interview with WWE Network, Seth Rollins provided an update on his fiancee Becky Lynch’s pregnancy. "She’s doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching. It’s crazy to[...]

Jim Ross Reveals Why WWE Didn't Sign Roman Reigns In 2006

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed why WWE didn't sign current Universal Champion Roman Reigns back in 2006 on a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast. "He changed his body immensely, he[...] Nov 27 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed why WWE didn't sign current Universal Champion Roman Reigns back in 2006 on a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast. "He changed his body immensely, he[...]

Why WWE Nixed Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt Feud

For those wondering why the recently tested feud between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was dropped. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that it was nixed when Wyatt was moved ove[...] Nov 27 - For those wondering why the recently tested feud between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was dropped. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that it was nixed when Wyatt was moved ove[...]

Impact Wrestling Star Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that an Impact Wrestling star at the most recent set of television tapings tested positive for COVID-19. Meltzer said only a few wrestlers were told, "[...] Nov 27 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that an Impact Wrestling star at the most recent set of television tapings tested positive for COVID-19. Meltzer said only a few wrestlers were told, "[...]

Kenny Omega Launches His Own Supplement Line

Kenny Omega has just launched his very own supplement line, announcing the launch on Twitter he revealed his brand's name is called RECON1. He tweeted: 2Well, today’s the day and I’ve o[...] Nov 26 - Kenny Omega has just launched his very own supplement line, announcing the launch on Twitter he revealed his brand's name is called RECON1. He tweeted: 2Well, today’s the day and I’ve o[...]

"Once I Saw Her Get In The Ring, I Was Like, Wow Dude, You’re Incredible" - Bayley On Peyton Royce

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast. During the interview, she discussed Peyton Royce of The IIconics who she put over: Here is what [...] Nov 26 - Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast. During the interview, she discussed Peyton Royce of The IIconics who she put over: Here is what [...]

Chyna's Mom Angered By Interview Her Daughter's Ex-Manager Gave

As is well known by now there is no love loss between Chyna's mother Jan LaQu her daughter's former manager Anthony Anzaldo. Jan has recently taken to Facebook after listening to a interview with Anza[...] Nov 26 - As is well known by now there is no love loss between Chyna's mother Jan LaQu her daughter's former manager Anthony Anzaldo. Jan has recently taken to Facebook after listening to a interview with Anza[...]

Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring Nixes Plans For Chyna Episode

Dark Side of The Ring which is currently in production for season three has reportedly canceled plans to do an episode on the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna. Chyna’s former manager Anthony Anzald[...] Nov 26 - Dark Side of The Ring which is currently in production for season three has reportedly canceled plans to do an episode on the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna. Chyna’s former manager Anthony Anzald[...]

‘I Am About To Kill This Pyro Guy’ - The Undertaker On Getting Burned On WWE TV

Back in 2010, at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, The Undertaker was burned during his entrance when the pyrotechnician set off the wrong pyro. The incident left Taker with a blistering burn on h[...] Nov 26 - Back in 2010, at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, The Undertaker was burned during his entrance when the pyrotechnician set off the wrong pyro. The incident left Taker with a blistering burn on h[...]

“I Always Hated That Character" - Former WWE Raw GM On Abyss

Former WCW President and WWE Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff revealed on a bonus episode of his 83 Weeks podcast gimmick that he never liked the Abyss gimmick in TNA, he felt it was just a "ripoff M[...] Nov 26 - Former WCW President and WWE Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff revealed on a bonus episode of his 83 Weeks podcast gimmick that he never liked the Abyss gimmick in TNA, he felt it was just a "ripoff M[...]

Ryback Discusses Zelina Vega's Recent WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about Zelina Vega's recent release from WWE during an interview on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report podcast. Here is what he had to say: “If she never s[...] Nov 26 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about Zelina Vega's recent release from WWE during an interview on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report podcast. Here is what he had to say: “If she never s[...]

First-Ever WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Crowned

WWE NXT UK Superstar A-Kid was declared the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion during today’s WWE NXT UK broadcast. He defeated Trent Seven in the finals of the tournament A-Kid defeated [...] Nov 26 - WWE NXT UK Superstar A-Kid was declared the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion during today’s WWE NXT UK broadcast. He defeated Trent Seven in the finals of the tournament A-Kid defeated [...]