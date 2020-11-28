Historic WrestleMania Venue Rumored To Be Demolished Soon

Rogers Communications Inc., which purchased the Toronto Skydome in 2004 and renamed it the Rogers Center is reportedly looking to demolish the historic venue, according to Blogto.com.

The company is looking to build a new modern stadium as part of a downtown Toronto redevelopment with plans set to be revealed in 2021.

The Skydome played host to a number of memorable WWE events including WrestleMania VI in 1990, with the main event featuring a title vs title match which saw the WWF Intercontinental Champion The Ultimate Warrior defeat the WWF World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan. At the time the event set the SkyDome attendance record of 67,678. The attendance record was broken when 68,237 attended WrestleMania X8 on March 17, 2002 with Triple H winning the WWF Undisputed Championship against Chris Jericho.

The Skydome also hosted an episode of Raw in 1999 which drew 41,432 fans, the largest ever crowd for the red-brand.