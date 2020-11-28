WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
"WWE Comedy Is D**k And Fart Jokes" Says Chris Jericho
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 28, 2020
AEW star Chris Jericho has spoken out on WWE comedy segments during an interview with
Keeping it 100 with Konnan.
Here is what the former AEW Champion had to say:
"My view of comedy is you always play it straight. WWE comedy is d**k and fart jokes. That’s why a lot of it doesn’t work well. Don’t try to be funny. Because when you try to be funny it’s never funny. And that’s been my attitude with all these segments."
Do you agree with Chris Jericho?
