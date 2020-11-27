WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SmackDown Quick Results (11/27/20)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Nov 27, 2020
Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
*Tag Team Match*
Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeat the Street Profits
*Singles Match*
Bianca Belair defeats Natalya
*Singles Match*
Sami Zayn defeats Daniel Bryan
*Singles Match*
Murphy defeats King Corbin
*Singles Match*
Kevin Owens Jey Uso
https://wrestlr.me/65445/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 27 SmackDown Quick Results (11/27/20) Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeat the Street Prof[...]
Nov 27 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeat the Street Prof[...]
Nov 27 Kenny Omega Praises WWF No Mercy During an interview with Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega heaped praise onto the iconic Nintendo 64 wrestling game WWF No Mercy. "I am but one of th[...]
Nov 27 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega heaped praise onto the iconic Nintendo 64 wrestling game WWF No Mercy. "I am but one of th[...]
Nov 27 Rick Steiner's Son Recieves WWE Tryout WWE may be about to sign another second generation wrestler to their roster, as Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, just had a WWE tryout. [...]
Nov 27 - WWE may be about to sign another second generation wrestler to their roster, as Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, just had a WWE tryout. [...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - The Hulk Hogan biopic that's being put together by Netflix might have hit a snag, as Eric Bischoff has revealed that it's still in the development sta[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - John Hennigan, aka WWE Superstar John Morrison has filed a trademark for the term "SlamTown". The filing was made on 11/23 with The United States Pat[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Bret Hart looking like he's about to put his turkey into the sharpshooter. from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - R-Truth now currently holds the record for the most championship reigns in WWE, with 50 total reigns. This beats the previous record of 48, held by Ra[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - In an interview with WWE Network, Seth Rollins provided an update on his fiancee Becky Lynch’s pregnancy. "She’s doing really well. Our[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed why WWE didn't sign current Universal Champion Roman Reigns back in 2006 on a recent edition of his Grilling JR po[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - For those wondering why the recently tested feud between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was dropped. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is re[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that an Impact Wrestling star at the most recent set of television tapings tested positive for COVID-1[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Kenny Omega has just launched his very own supplement line, announcing the launch on Twitter he revealed his brand's name is called RECON1. He tweeted[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast. During the interview, she discussed Peyton Royc[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - As is well known by now there is no love loss between Chyna's mother Jan LaQu her daughter's former manager Anthony Anzaldo. Jan has recently taken to[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Dark Side of The Ring which is currently in production for season three has reportedly canceled plans to do an episode on the late WWE Hall Of Famer C[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Back in 2010, at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, The Undertaker was burned during his entrance when the pyrotechnician set off the wrong pyro. T[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Former WCW President and WWE Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff revealed on a bonus episode of his 83 Weeks podcast gimmick that he never liked the Aby[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about Zelina Vega's recent release from WWE during an interview on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report podcast. He[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - WWE NXT UK Superstar A-Kid was declared the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion during today’s WWE NXT UK broadcast. He defeated Trent Seve[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee revealed on Twitter today that WWE 24 documentary special is currently being produced for him. He tweeted: "Amidst all the [...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham is raising eyebrows once again on his Facebook page. Graham made a post in which he complimented Kurt Angl[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg during The WWE Attitude Era is reported to have suffered a heart attack. Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth re[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan who revealed the store's top-selling shirts of 2020: "So the number one s[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - The 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade got a surprise appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the broadcast, a balloon of Johnson was shown[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin sample the Undertaker 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon recently introduced by WWE Wines. Watch The Dea[...]